My sister lives in Connecticut and is a devout Catholic. When Roe v. Wade was overturned, we had a very heated discussion about the topic. I argued that more than 60% of the U.S. population was in favor of keeping Roe. She countered that all those polls were wrong. If you really were to ask everyone in the country, most people would prefer to banish abortion.

“It depends on who you ask,” my sister argued. “Most people are against abortion. Besides, if I’m forced to live in a blue state where abortion is legal, people in red states should be forced to live without abortions. They can easily move to another state.”

Dr. Carlos Mock is a retired obstetrician-gynecologist and a Life Fellow at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

