I know I should not throw cold water on a warm and fuzzy story, but in the case of the Yerkes Observatory, I just cannot resist.
With a great sigh of relief, we learned that Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay and the grand gardens surrounding it have been spared from the wrecking ball. The historic property was turned over to a local foundation last month by the University of Chicago, which owned the observatory for more than 100 years. The university also donated an undisclosed amount of seed money to help the Yerkes Future Foundation begin the preservation and care duties of the property.
Yerkes is a world famous telescope, the largest in the world when it was dedicated on October 21, 1897. It is where astrophysicists Carl Sagan and Edwin Hubble studied. Nobel laureates, including Gerhard Herzberg, studied there, and Albert Einstein once paid a visit.
So much for the happy talk.
Yerkes Observatory was funded by and named after a notorious felon who fit right in with the corrupt Chicago city government. He could care less about the stars or the sun unless they shined brightly on his business ventures and lined his pockets with money, often taxpayer money.
Charles Tyson Yerkes was known as a financier who never let legalities and process get in the way of a quick buck. He was able to use his connections to become a financial agent for the city of Philadelphia treasurer. Yerkes used public money to fund his stock market dealings. When the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 resulted in a nationwide financial calamity, Yerkes stock market deal fell through, leaving the taxpayers of the City of Brotherly Love holding the bag with little love for Yerkes. He was convicted of larceny and sentenced to almost three years in prison.
Yerkes threatened to implicate high level public officials in the stock market deal and received a pardon after serving less than a year of his sentence. He then set his sights on Chicago, where he inserted himself in a transportation war to determine who would get lucrative contracts for the city’s street railway system, now known as the L. He was accused of bribery and blackmail but never convicted of any such crimes, although his reputation took a beating.
A public relations move to erase his nasty-guy image was devised that included funding the world’s largest telescope. He gave the University of Chicago $300,000 to build what became known as Yerkes Observatory, which the university decided to locate in Williams Bay.
Unfortunately for Yerkes, not even $300,000 in 1892 money could buy off the Chicago City Council. The transportation contracts were awarded to Yerkes’ competitors. He sold off his remaining transportation assets and moved to New York, where he died in 1905 at the age of 68.
In death, Yerkes was still able to use money to get what he wanted. His will left $100,000 to the observatory if it was officially named Yerkes Observatory. Today, Yerkes’ move is called naming rights, and it’s still played the same way—money buys fame, at least insomuch as fame is a name.
