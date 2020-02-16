If you are interested at all in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, you may be in a confused state.
The candidates seem to change their campaign strategies on a daily basis.
One day the issue is climate change, as in “if we don’t address the threat to our planet, all else does not matter.” The next day it’s health care: “Affordable health care for all is the backbone of our economy and our country.” A day later we are told that all the issues previously discussed are irrelevant if Democrats don’t unite to stop President Trump: “Nothing gets accomplished with Trump in the White House.”
Democratic voters in Wisconsin face a daunting task. When they get in the voting booth on April 7, their ballot will list 14 Democratic presidential candidates. That’s not a misprint. Fourteen candidates are on the ballot and more than half of them will have already dropped out of the race or have no chance of winning.
One candidate, Bernie Sanders, is not a Democrat: He’s an independent democratic socialist. Another candidate on the ballot, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, skipped the early rounds of the campaign choosing instead to spend millions of dollars to carpet bomb the country with ads.
A Democratic Party nightmare is no clear front runner by July 13 when the Democratic National Committee’s convention begins in Milwaukee. A brokered convention at which the party’s nominee is chosen among fat cats in smoke-filled hotel rooms is a journalist’s dream come true but a disaster for the party.
Leading up to Wisconsin’s April primary, state voters will be bombarded with candidates’ positions on what’s important. Those positions are all over the map, but there’s one key issue that seems to get lost in the chatter.
The Poynter Institute, at a recent workshop for journalists in Madison, reported that the Pew Research Center and Gallup (the polling and analytics company—not the city in New Mexico) have concluded that trust in government is what’s bothering Americans. Both highly regarded independent and nonpartisan firms say trust in government is at an all-time low.
If trust in government is in play, then the candidate who best displays leadership ability should also be in play. In other words, Democrats should be deciding their presidential primary based on leadership. A candidate who can convince voters he or she has the chops to lead the country into the next four years and restore confidence in government could prevail.
Following the New Hampshire primary, the Pete and Bernie show has emerged at the front while Joe Biden has cratered.
Pete Buttigieg talks about optimism, a new start and all that. Has he convinced voters he’s capable of leading the country in that effort? Sanders talks endlessly about all the things we all have a right to have—health care and education, for example, but has he demonstrated leadership qualities to provide those rights?
Biden can point to his accomplishments in the United States Senate and as vice president, but can he lead once he’s in the driver’s seat?
Pew and Gallup say government distrust and leadership combine to be the leading issue in presidential politics. Democrats need to choose a candidate who can restore trust in government and lead the country forward the next four years. If that’s accomplished, voters in November will decide if that candidate can accomplish those goals more effectively than President Trump.
Wisconsin voters may be able to help decide those questions, both in the April Democratic presidential primary and as a battleground state in November.