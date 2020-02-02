Bill Pember doesn’t need to be reminded about the effects of war as that issue emerges on the presidential campaign trail.
Pember, a 1965 graduate of Janesville Senior High School, has two Purple Hearts and a cane to show for his 1968 tour of duty as a combat corpsman patching up wounded Marines. He has developed opinions of war based on personal experiences.
“War is a crude, disgusting, vulgar and disturbing testament to all the evil things man does to man,” Pember said. “In the end, I have concluded it is a futile exercise.”
On March 15, 1968, Pember crawled to the aid of a wounded Marine.
“After I did what I could do, I got to my knees to help get him back for transport to an aid station,” Pember said. “I took an AK-47 round in the neck and shoulder.”
Pember was eventually admitted to the USS Sanctuary, a hospital ship anchored in the South China Sea off the Vietnam coast. Forty-five days later, he was back in the field.
On May 1, Pember was wounded in both legs and an arm by shrapnel. He was eventually sent to Japan to recover.
“If you were wounded twice, you didn’t have to go back to Vietnam unless you volunteered to do so,” he said. “I chose to serve the rest of my time in the U.S.”
Pember, like most Vietnam veterans, put the military behind him, went to school and started a career and family. He served as a financial officer until his retirement.
After I returned from Vietnam, I enrolled in college, where students were either hateful or indifferent. The one thing in short supply was support from peers.
I have some lasting physical effects from Vietnam, but nothing approaching what Pember endured. For the most part, I choose not to discuss Vietnam, although I have lingering thoughts about the 58,320 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall—men and women who were killed in combat but had no say in why they fought or for what.
Scars and a cane are not the only reminders Pember has of war.
“There was so much sacrifice, much more than mine,” he said. “I think of those who gave the last full measure and their families and loved ones.
“And for what? What was accomplished? It was so futile.”
When asked what advice he would give presidential candidates and voters regarding a national war policy, he was nearly lost for words.
“I’m not sure I’m the one to give advice,” he said. “But, here’s what I can offer. Everyone should realize that the effects of war do not end when soldiers leave the battlefield. The memories and the agony stay with you forever.
“I can enjoy life, and I can enjoy my friends and family,” he said. “But the war had such a profound effect on me. It will always be right there below the surface.”
Of the 14 Democratic and one Republican presidential candidates on Wisconsin’s April ballot, only two—Democrats Pete Buttigieg and Tulsi Gabbard—have served in the military. Buttigieg served in Afghanistan and Gabbard in Iraq.
Presidents send men and women into harm’s way with no sense of what that’s like and the lasting effects. Before they order troops into combat, they should give Bill Pember a call.
“Before we rush off to war, candidates and voters need to understand that war is a forever thing,” he said.