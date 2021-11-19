Avid baseball fans had a tough decision to make regarding the 2021 World Series. Do you cheer for the cheating Houston Astros or the tomahawk-chopping Atlanta Braves?
The Washington Football Team, the Cleveland baseball team and other sports franchises have come to grips with criticism of Native American mascots, images and names. The Braves might follow that lead.
In the case of the Astros, the damage has been done and will linger with the team like stink on a skunk. The Astros sullied Major League Baseball and continue to do so when you look at the Astros lineup.
For those not familiar with the cheating Astros history, here’s a brief summary.
During the 2017 and 2018 seasons the Astros used a sophisticated system of cameras and digital equipment to cheat. A center field camera captured the opposing catcher’s signals to his pitcher, relayed those signals to a monitor in the Astros clubhouse or locker room on the road. A runner took the information off the monitor and delivered it back to the dugout where signals were sent to the batter.
Sometimes the batter was alerted by bangs on a garbage can. Other signals included audio booms. There are indications that Astros batters had electronic devices under their jerseys to alert them.
Imagine the huge advantage a batter has when, in advance, the batter knows whether the next pitch will be a fast ball or an off-speed pitch such as a change-up, curve or slider.
The cheating Astros used this signal-stealing system to win the World Series in 2017. The cheating was exposed immediately, but Major League Baseball did nothing until years later when the Astros manager and some executives were fired.
What happened to the players who were doing the cheating and benefiting from it? Nothing.
Justice would require a “death penalty” for the entire Astros organization similar to what was imposed upon the Southern Methodist University football team. The NCAA death penalty eliminates a program for two years.
What would be an appropriate penalty for the National Football League when it openly admitted it rated its players based on race? When deciding how much players should receive due to brain damage resulting from repeated concussions, the NFL employed race norming.
The NFL determined that Black people started life with lower cognitive functions than white people, therefore Black players should get less in payments related to brain damage.
Once this racist practice was exposed, the NFL said, in effect, OK, we got caught, so we’ll stop.
Who was held responsible for this racist program? Nobody. Not the teams, not the team officials and nobody associated with the NFL.
A Chicago Blackhawks internal investigation revealed that upper management decided it was more important to win a Stanley Cup than deal with the alleged sexual assault of a team prospect by the team’s video coach. The team is still fighting attempts to force it to disclose documents relating to court cases arising out of the incident.
College sports is not immune from despicable behavior. Kelvin Sampson is still coaching at the Division I level after his illegal activity tarnished two programs—Oklahoma and Indiana.
These incidents are examples of what happens when winning is not the most important thing, it’s the only thing. Sadly, wrongdoing goes unpunished with an apology and a promise not to do it again until the next time.