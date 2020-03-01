Should Mike Bloomberg be allowed to “buy his way” into the White House?
If you listen to the field of Democratic presidential candidates, the answer is no. Democrats criticize him for skipping early contests while pouring millions of dollars nationwide into advertising.
Wisconsin voters are no strangers to wealthy candidates. The most successful is former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl. He might not be as rich as Bloomberg, but when one gets into that level of wealth, does it really matter how much?
Kohl was unique in the Senate. He rightfully claimed to Wisconsin residents that he was “nobody’s senator but yours.” He had the resources to self-fund his campaigns, making him immune from special interest groups of any stripe.
An example of his independence was his efforts on behalf of cocaine babies, who had his representation in Congress even though they had no K Street lobbyists or super PACS. I was honored to be in the Oval Office when President Bill Clinton signed Kohl’s bill to clamp down on deadbeat dads in an effort to care for children whose absent fathers refused to pay child support. Again, those children had no lobbyists or PACs, but they had a senator who fought for them.
Kohl was wealthy, and he paid for his campaign expenses, but I never heard Democrats criticize him for buying his way into the Senate.
Kohl’s wealth was seen as a strength. He could stand up to any lobbyist and any special interest group, and he could discuss issues on their merits without worrying about campaign contributions.
Why, then, is Bloomberg condemned for spending his money on his campaign while elected officials such as Kohl were popular because of their financial independence?
The so-called progressives are particularly upset by Bloomberg’s wealth and his decision to use a part of it to campaign for president. They claim big money from billionaires is the root of all evil that exists in politics and, therefore, in government.
Progressives and liberals say big money funds a tsunami of ads that sway voters. This implies, of course, that voters are not too bright, and if they hear something often enough they’ll believe it.
But could it be that Bloomberg’s campaign is building in a positive direction because his ads articulate a message that resonates with voters? Is it possible that the more voters know about Bloomberg through his ads the more they are willing to consider his candidacy?
What happens when Congress is run by people looking for a buck? When that occurs, you get former Rep. Billy Tauzin, who came from a humble background in rural Louisiana to become a multimillionaire after leaving Congress.
Tauzin chaired the House Energy and Commerce Committee from 2001 to 2004 when the committee and Tauzin were leading forces in creating Medicare Part D, the prescription drug act. A key provision of the law prohibits Medicare from negotiating with drug companies to drive down drug costs—a huge win for PhRMA, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
This provision resulted in absurd costs for essential life-supporting prescription drugs, such as thousands of dollars for a three-month supply of insulin.
Tauzin resigned from Congress months after passage of Part D. He was immediately hired by PhRMA when his annual salary increased from $162,100 as a member of Congress to $2 million as president and CEO of PhRMA. Call me crazy, but I suspect a link here.
Two million dollars is chump change for Kohl and Bloomberg. I doubt if either would throw diabetics under the bus for any amount PhRMA might offer them.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is host of “The Stan Milam Show,” on WCLO.