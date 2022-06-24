As the Aug. 9 partisan primary approaches, most media coverage will be focused on who are known as the top-tier candidates.
The Democratic primary for U.S. Senate features four so-called top tier candidates and four others on the ballot.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is considered the leading candidate, followed by, in no particular order, Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.
The “others” in alphabetical order are: Kou Lee, Steven Olikara, Peter Peckarsky and Darrell Williams.
These so-called lower-tier candidates will be mostly ignored in election coverage stories and most, if not all, will be banned from debates. That’s a shame, as most voters will not hear from these candidates and their views on important issues.
One of those candidates, Olikara, has been in the forefront of political change for more than a decade and brings to the table ideas worthy of consideration. Olikara is not the only so-called lower-tier candidate worthy of consideration, but I use him as an example because over the years I have known him and worked with him on the Parker High School Washington Seminar program.
As far back as his high school days in Brookfield, Olikara has seen the benefits of diversity and inclusion. As a musician, he discovered that people of different backgrounds and cultures can come together by seeking common ground.
He broadened that realization by founding the Millennial Action Project, dedicated to convincing young leaders to overcome the partisan divide and move forward to solve problems by transforming the current toxic political climate.
Olikara has taken that vision to a wide array of venues, from high school classrooms to state legislatures to Congress to the United Nations. He has specific ideas outlined in what he calls an agenda for change, including capping the amount of self-funding by a candidate, term limits and prohibiting congressional fundraising during a session.
In short, Olikara says politicians must provide dignity for all because “too many fellow Wisconsinites have been left out of politics while millionaires and billionaires in Congress fight amongst themselves. We must craft legislation with people who are closest to the issues.”
Olikara is not the only candidate with ideas, but he and three other U.S. Senate Democratic candidates in Wisconsin are labeled low-tier and, as such, find it difficult to campaign on a level playing field.
One example of this two-tier system is how candidates are chosen for debates. WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee plans to broadcast a live debate among four of the eight Democratic U.S. Senate candidates on July 17. The debate will also be broadcast by all Wisconsin NBC affiliates (in Madison, that’s WMTV-TV).
To qualify for the debate, candidates must demonstrate at least 5% support in the most recent Marquette University Law School poll or other publicly available non-candidate polls. Another way to qualify for the debate is to raise individual contributions from at least 5,000 people through June 30. This still leaves room for more candidates to qualify for the debate, but so far only Barnes, Godlewski, Lasry and Nelson qualify.
WTMJ and its partners, Marquette University, WisPolitics.com and The Milwaukee Business Journal, are mindful that listeners and viewers should be offered a meaningful debate that focuses on major issues. At some point, that becomes unmanageable when the candidate panel becomes too large.
The problem of hearing from all candidates, however, is larger than debate details. Campaigns are now multimillion-dollar business transactions that far exceed the capabilities of the working class—those Americans most affected by the winners of the money marathons.
For those of you who are interested in what Olikara, Lee, Williams and Peckarsky have to say, try logging on to their websites. You’re probably not going to see them on television advertising, newscasts or debates.