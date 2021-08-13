If you have never heard of Chris Rose, you are not alone.
Before he won a Pulitzer Prize as part of the reporting team that covered Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, he was a relatively unknown reporter/columnist for the Times-Picayune newspaper in New Orleans.
Rose emerged on the national scene when a collection of his Katrina-related columns was published in a book titled “1 Dead in Attic: After Katrina.” The columns started appearing in the Times-Picayune after Aug. 29, 2005, when Katrina flooded New Orleans.
Rose captured the pain, agony, desperation and hopelessness of New Orleans residents—more than a million of them—who lost everything when Katrina struck. Most people had left New Orleans when the levee walls collapsed because of deadly mistakes made by the Army Corps of Engineers, which oversaw the construction of a massive flood protection system.
When folks returned to the city after the flood subsided, they were met by a shell of a city. Their homes were either gone or damaged beyond repair. Residents of the Upper Ninth Ward and the Lower Ninth Ward realized they were homeless.
Rose did what he was trained to do. He described what he saw. His descriptions, along with photos by Charlie Varley, brought to readers the chilling reality of the deadly hurricane and the humanmade disaster of poorly designed levees.
“1 Dead in Attic” landed on the New York Times bestseller list, but in the end, the months of documenting Katrina’s destruction took a toll on Rose. His self-described bout with depression ended his career in journalism. The last time I checked, he was giving $25 per person tours of New Orleans.
A couple of months after Katrina, I traveled to New Orleans to try to help in some way. I connected with an organization called Common Ground and was put to work gutting houses still standing in the Upper Ninth.
The gutting of a house called for removal of all interior materials down to the wall studs. The plan was to prevent mold as the houses dried out. The city announced it would tear down any house not gutted by a certain date.
A visit three years later revealed to me that one of the houses I helped gut remained a shell. The owner did not return.
I compare Katrina to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic death toll, of course, is much larger and more dispersed than Katrina’s, but I see a similar sense of exhaustion and hopelessness.
The pandemic is disheartening. It’s simply wearing us down. What are we supposed to do?
I don’t have answers, but I recall what one group of New Orleanians did following Katrina. The owner and staff of the Clover Grill diner on Bourbon Street took action.
Business in New Orleans was shut down, so the diner’s staff decided to do what they had been doing since the 1930s: They cooked the best burgers in the French Quarter and handed them out, free of charge, to the many needy folks still trying to survive.
The Clover Grill could serve as an example for us in a time of great distress. Could we look past our fears, anger and uncertainty and do what we are best at? Could we focus on helping those in need and those suffering from the pandemic?
The Clover Grill did it. So can we.