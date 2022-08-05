Milam_Stan

At the risk of being accused of refusing to claim victory, I want to review congressional action this week on a bill to provide expanded veteran benefits.

The bill, House Resolution 3967 referred to as the PACT Act or the burn pit bill, provides health care benefits to veterans suffering from various diseases after exposure to toxic fumes. The legislation focuses mainly on veterans exposed to burn pit fumes in Iraq and Afghanistan, but deals with issues going back to the Vietnam War.

Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.

