At the risk of being accused of refusing to claim victory, I want to review congressional action this week on a bill to provide expanded veteran benefits.
The bill, House Resolution 3967 referred to as the PACT Act or the burn pit bill, provides health care benefits to veterans suffering from various diseases after exposure to toxic fumes. The legislation focuses mainly on veterans exposed to burn pit fumes in Iraq and Afghanistan, but deals with issues going back to the Vietnam War.
By the time you read this, I assume President Joe Biden has signed the bill into federal law. As a veteran who receives benefits from a service-related injury you might ask why I don’t declare victory over this issue and move on.
In addition to celebrating passage of this bill, it’s important to understand why it was offered and what had to take place to get it over the finish line.
The issue of inhalation of toxic fumes goes back to the Vietnam War. A chemical known as Agent Orange was used to defoliate the landscape. Exposure to Agent Orange was related to various diseases including several forms of cancer, diabetes and kidney disease.
When Vietnam veterans applied for benefits as a result of this exposure, the Veterans Administration pushed back. Veterans were required to prove that these diseases were caused by exposure to Agent Orange. My friend Phil was required to prove to the VA exactly where he was in Vietnam on certain dates. It took Phil over a decade to receive benefits, long after his respiratory disease had taken its toll.
Eventually, after years of constant pressure by veterans, the VA changed its policy on Agent Orange to one that presumes the diseases were caused by Agent Orange, a decision that opened up life-saving health care to Vietnam vets.
In short, the PACT Act provides similar benefits to those suffering from exposure to burn pit toxins in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.
Providing these benefits to those who served their country in defense of freedom should be a no-brainer. Why would any member of Congress vote against it?
Unanimous votes in Congress are next to nonexistent and bipartisan majorities are rare, but the PACT Act received overwhelming bipartisan votes in the House and Senate. Veterans from around the country traveled to Washington to celebrate a win.
But, last week, the wheels fell off in the Senate. Members who had voted to approve the bill banded together to stop passage after it had to be considered again due to a minor technical amendment having to do with care for veterans living in rural areas.
Instead of simply approving the amendment and moving the bill along, the Senate started objecting to the bill based on false claims that secret funding had been introduced that would allow wild federal spending increases.
Despite these claims, no evidence was ever presented and a reading of the bill showed no funding changes from the original proposal.
Veteran groups went on full alert. The mood of those already in Washington changed from celebrating a victory to anger and concern over the Senate’s refusal to provide benefits to veterans dying from service-related diseases caused by toxic fumes.
In the end, senators were no match for veterans. The Senate was shamed into doing the right thing and that’s why this issue needs to be discussed beyond passage of the bill.
What does it say about the federal government responsible for sending brave men and women into harm’s way and then not wiling to, without reservations, care for those who suffer from that service? The games played over the PACT Act lasted only a week. How many veterans died during that week that might have survived with medical care?
Some senators who engaged in the delay of passage of the PACT Act are now wrapping themselves in the American flag and spouting off about how much they care about veterans. Well, it’s too late for that. They showed their intentions when they played games while veterans were dying.
If the costly delay serves any purpose it is this. Veterans will not tolerate being ignored and treated as political pawns. Congress needs to understand this the next time there is an opportunity to provide benefits to those who served including those who, in the end, served the last full measure.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.