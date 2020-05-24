Vince Agius is one of the friends I lost to the Vietnam War. He is buried in Janesville’s Mount Olivet Cemetery in a small plot of veteran graves.
I think about Vince nearly every day, and I visit him often. Standing by his grave, I’ve wondered why there is this small area in the cemetery dedicated to a few veterans. He is the only Vietnam casualty buried there.
Curiosity got the better of me, and I looked into it. With the help of Kathy Crane, the family service counselor at Mount Olivet, I learned Alfred Griswold of Janesville in 1961 purchased 24 burial plots in Mount Olivet Cemetery and another 24 in the adjacent Oakhill Cemetery for “needy” veterans, as described in a Nov. 4, 1961, Gazette story.
In earlier times, cemeteries were designated by religion. Mount Olivet was Janesville’s Catholic cemetery, and Oakhill was the Protestant one. Griswold apparently did not favor one over the other.
Vince (also known as Moe) was a colorful and happy guy. He did not fit in well when we were in high school, and he later found his niche in the United States Marine Corps. On leave before going to Vietnam, he said he had finally found someplace where his life was structured and he was appreciated for what he was doing.
Vince was killed in Quang Tri Province near Da Nang on April 17, 1967, at the age of 21.
Thanks to Griswold, Vince was laid to rest in Mount Olivet.
So, who was Alfred Griswold, and what compelled him to donate plots for needy vets in the city’s cemeteries?
With the online resources at Jansville’s Hedberg Public Library, I tracked Griswold down and uncovered a fascinating story. Special thanks go out to Marjorie Dorn and her colleagues on the library staff. Their work is now being done remotely because of COVID-19, but they don’t miss a beat when you are looking for information.
Griswold was a blue-collar worker spending most of his working life as a painter. He lived frugally and gave what The Gazette called “his lifetime savings” to several causes, including Janesville’s VFW Post, the Easter Seal Society, the First Congregational Church and Camp Rotamer.
He donated to the VFW Post his home and adjoining lots at 911 Sutherland Ave. to be used as the post’s clubhouse. He funded the adoption of Korean orphans as well, but his longtime passion was providing for veterans.
Griswold served in the Army during World War I. He was a member of the American Expeditionary Forces that fought to liberate France. He was awarded a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a Silver Star for his bravery in a bitter battle in what was called the Toul Sector in northern France.
Griswold died at age 90 in 1973 at the Grand Army Home in King, Wisconsin. It seems ironic that he died in a veterans’ home established in 1887 for the care of indigent veterans and their wives. He is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Vince and Griswold were separated by several wars and a few generations. I suspect, however, they would have enjoyed each other’s company with tales of war and the value of military service.
Griswold put his money, all of it, where his heart was. Vince was not able to enjoy a long life, but the short time we knew him still fills our hearts with laughter and joy. Vince has a final resting place in his home town thanks to Alfred Griswold.
Sadly, this will be the final column I write for The Gazette under the guidance of Opinion Page Editor Andrew Broman. I will miss his expert editing and thoughtful recommendations that always made for a better column.
I wish him well in his future endeavors.