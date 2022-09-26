Today, I’m a lot closer to the finish line of my life than the starting line. I’m trying to ease out and devote more time to enjoy my leisure activities. In doing so, I have decided to limit my focus more on my talk show on Big Radio’s WCLO than on writing columns.

You are reading my final column for The Gazette.

Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.

