Today, I’m a lot closer to the finish line of my life than the starting line. I’m trying to ease out and devote more time to enjoy my leisure activities. In doing so, I have decided to limit my focus more on my talk show on Big Radio’s WCLO than on writing columns.
You are reading my final column for The Gazette.
Since 1973, I have offered my opinions to Gazette readers based on my work as a journalist covering national, state, and local governments and on their associated politics.
Over the years, I have been forced to develop thick skin. Rarely do those who agree with what I have to offer bother to tell me. Those who disagree are more likely to let their feeling be known.
That’s fine. It comes with the territory.
President Bush (the first) called me out at a news conference and scolded me for asking a tough question. Several governors and other elected officials have pulled me aside to voice their concerns about my reporting. I have driven editors crazy with my lack of respect for deadlines. I have clashed with my colleagues over, what I believe is, a false concept of “both sides of the story.”
Truth is the only side of the story.
As I have often said, my friend, the late Tod Daniel, had the right idea. Instead of reporting that one source says there are 25 steps leading up to the courthouse and another source says there are 30 steps, go over and count the steps and report the truth.
The Gazette has been a long-time supporter of my work. There are many people to thank including former editor Scott Angus and former owner/publisher Skip Bliss. The Adams Publishing Group has been the more recent carrier of my work, and I am grateful for their support.
And I thank you, the reader, for your time with me as well.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.