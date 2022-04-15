If there is ever a contest for the greatest of all time Janesville women, the winner—hands down, in my opinion—would be Ruth Hackbarth.
Ruth died earlier this month after 94 years of a great life with her family and friends. She lived all those years in Janesville with the exception of the last few in the Madison area to be near her daughter, Vickie.
Those who did not know Ruth missed an opportunity to share life with a remarkable person. Those of us who knew her are blessed with a lifetime of fond memories.
Ruth was born into the Trostem-Satrang family in 1927 and married Dean Hackbarth in 1948. Ruth and Dean had three children, Vickie, Gary and Scott. The Hackbarths lived on the north side of town on Hackbarth Road near Highway 14 next to the Redwood Motel.
I was introduced to the Hackbarths in the 1970s through Gary and our shared passion for auto racing. While Gary, his dad and I spent time together working on race cars, it was Ruth who made the trains run on time.
I never heard a cross word from Ruth, and she had many opportunities to get testy with us. As far as I know, Dean and Ruth had a perfect relationship. Ruth supported all the kids’ hobbies, and Dean was a willing participant, although he had one habit that kept Ruth on constant alert.
Dean needed three square meals a day and he preferred them at a specific time each day. Ruth never failed to make sure Dean was fed in a timely manner. After time, it just became part of Ruth’s daily routine.
I recall a Saturday morning when I was in the Hackbarth garage working on my race car alone. Gary and Dean were off to a race. The morning dragged on, and I was not making much progress.
Ruth came out to the garage at noon and asked how I was doing. When I told her things were not going well, she invited me in for lunch. I asked why she was preparing a lunch when the family was not there. She said Dean had her trained to make lunch at noon every day—it became automatic. So she had a lunch prepared and didn’t want it to go to waste. I was the beneficiary that day, getting lunch, encouragement and comforting words from Ruth.
Ruth watched us race, but we all knew she was uneasy at the track. She was so nervous she would stay in the van used to haul the race car until the race was over. She cared enough to travel all over the country to support us but was so concerned she could not watch.
After Dean died, Ruth moved to the Madison area. I visited her a few times and talked with her on the phone. The week she died we revived a prank we wanted to play.
We told everyone that as soon as we could, we were going to go up and down State Street in Madison hitting every bar. We knew that would be quite a pub crawl because neither of us were drinkers. We joked that it would be a case of bar hopping with Diet Pepsi.
For those of us who knew and loved Ruth, the grief and sadness over losing her will subside and leave us with so many wonderful memories. We miss her already and we always will, but we’ll also be smiling at the thought of her caring and kindness.
As we plod along each day, the thoughts of Ruth can keep us going. The world would be so much better if there were more Ruth Hackbarths in it, but she was one of a kind and cannot be replaced.