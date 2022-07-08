The Muskego-Norway School District is banning books. Anytime books are banned we should expect a reasoned explanation. Book banning can be a slippery slope depending on what precipitated it.
The school board’s Curriculum Educational Services Committee banned the book after the district’s Curriculum Planning Committee approved it. It’s hard to tell which committee is responsible for book banning based on the committee names, but let’s not dwell on that.
The point is a book titled “When the Emperor was Devine” has been banned by the Muskego-Norway School District because it describes one of the worst cases of illegal and immoral discrimination of innocent American citizens in United States history.
There are many reasons for not allowing books in schools. For example, we often hear that a book may not be age-appropriate, a term that can be used to ban nearly any book depending on the opinion of school board and committee members.
In the Muskego-Norway case, one of the reasons for banning a book describing the arrest and relocation of American citizens of Japanese descent to what could be described as concentration camps was that the book was “one-sided.”
I’ve heard too many times that journalists should always present both sides of an issue. But what about issues that don’t have both sides.? Should it not be sufficient to simply report the truth?
A friend of mine, the late Tod Daniel, described this so-called fairness issue this way—one side says there are 20 steps leading up the courthouse and the other side says there are 25 steps. Tod suggested that someone go count the steps, report the truth and forget about both sides.
I am confident Tod would see through the argument that “When the Emperor was Devine” was one-sided. He would ask in language not suitable for a family newspaper what is the other side of the 1942 Executive Order 9066 requiring the internment of all people with at least one-sixteenth Japanese ancestry in the western United States including those who were American citizens. They were rounded up like cattle and sent off to camps in remote areas, mostly in the western United States.
Can there possibly be two sides to that story? Two months before President Franklin Roosevelt issued the executive order, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. Those sent off to so-called relocation camps had nothing to do with the bombing and were simply the victims of gross discrimination based on knee jerk panic.
I have a suggestion for members of the Muskego-Norway School Board’s Curriculum Educational Services Committee. Invite them to a remote desert region in Wyoming near the city of Cody. Ask the committee members to stop by what is now known as the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, the site of one of the camps set up to, in effect, send Americans to prison with no due process, no belongings and no freedom.
Some of the camp buildings remain at the Heart Mountain site. I would suggest the committee members spend an hour at this war relocation center and simply take in the desolation of the site and imagine more than 10,000 Americans forced from their homes to live there, some of them for as long as three years.
The more than 10,000 Americans included children and the elderly in what was called the West Coast Exclusion Zone. They were transported by train from California and other western states to Heart Mountain.
I’ve been to the Heart Mountain camp. Just standing there brings on a sense of how cruel we can be to fellow Americans. There simply is no other side to President Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066.
Every high school student in the United States should learn about Heart Mountain and the nine other camps set up to administer this tragedy. Heart Mountain is a lesson on how a great country, the model of freedom, can run off the rails if we are not diligent in protecting and preserving our freedom.
If one American is denied freedom, we are all responsible. Heart Mountain is not a one-sided story. It is simply, as Todd Daniel would suggest, the truth.