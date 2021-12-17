As promised in my previous column two weeks ago, I will remain cheery, upbeat and polite during the holiday season—as required by my boss at WCLO radio.
So, here goes.
How about those Badger basketball players? What a great start to the season for these young men, winning the Maui Invitational Tournament over 12th-ranked Houston.
The Wisconsin football team had a successful season and will play in a post-season bowl game.
The Wisconsin volleyball team advanced to the NCAA Division I final four. UW-Whitewater’s football team advanced to the final four in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Packers are doing well, and the Bucks are off to a good start. All in all, good news for Wisconsin’s teams.
For our neighbors in Illinois, the sports scene isn’t as rosy. Let’s not dwell on the Bears or Cubs. On the brighter side, the late Minnie Minoso, who played in the outfield for the White Sox, was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. And the Illinois men’s basketball team is showing promise in the Big Ten.
During this holiday season we have much to be thankful for. While children in Haiti continue to suffer, Mineral Point investment advisor Michelle Bertram is leading an effort to provide food, clothing and shelter to children in that impoverished country.
Closer to home, we have witnessed thousands of volunteers proving supplies and other aid to tho who lost everything during the recent series of tornadoes.
Despite what some call hyper-inflation, there are signs of an improving economy. Jobs are plentiful, the unemployment rate is down and wages are increasing. The theater and live music are returning—always an uplifting tend.
A lingering problem is a lack of workers to fill jobs. This labor shortage was evident before COVID and remains after unemployment benefits were exhausted. The upside may be that many people, especially the young, are reevaluating their options. Some are seeking higher education. Other are contemplating a career change. These changes could alter the employment landscape to facilitate more upward mobility.
Most of the time, I believe the internet has not been my friend. It has produced a mind-bending avalanche of social media platforms and apps. I have given up trying to understand any of them. However, and this is a big however, the internet provides a much easier path to keep up with friends.
It’s possible, through the internet, to contact folks you haven’t heard from in years and renew acquaintances. For that, and that alone, I give the internet a thumbs up.
Disaster often brings opportunities to show our concern for others. It must seem like one step forward and two back, but Bertram and her group continue to fight the fight. You can help by contacting her at 608-987-1511.
Folks in Clinton organized a relief effort for a former Clinton couple now living in Mayfield, Kentucky, a community destroyed by the recent tornadoes in that state. Boxcars Pub & Grub is the collection point for the effort. You can get more information by calling 608-676-1149.
Well, that’s about it in terms of my happy dance. May you have a merry Christmas and a great holiday season.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.