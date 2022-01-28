When searching for the definition of a solution looking for a problem, review the opposition to absentee ballot drop boxes.
Such boxes were used in communities throughout Wisconsin during the 2020 presidential election. When incumbent President Donald Trump did not carry Wisconsin and other key states, he claimed the election was rigged against him and that he should have won. Trump’s claim has been debunked through many audits and court cases, but Republicans continue to create solutions for problems that don’t exist.
Ballot drop boxes were utilized all over Wisconsin in 2020, including areas where Trump won by significant margins. No instances of fraud that would have tipped the election toward Trump were found. In fact, no instances of fraud were found at all.
Drop boxes used in the 2020 presidential election were secured, sealed and monitored. Election officials I have talked to said they were as secure as any U.S. Postal Service box on the streets.
In Rock County, nearly every community had at least one ballot drop box.
“We issued tags to seal the boxes and made sure local clerks knew the procedures on how to use the boxes,” Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said. “Pairs of certified election workers emptied the boxes and put the ballots into secure ballot bags. We had no problems with the ballot boxes and found no instances of fraud.”
Rock County’s two largest municipalities, the cities of Beloit and Janesville, put out drop boxes in a single location. Beloit had two boxes, one inside and another outside the main entrance to City Hall, and Janesville had one drop box outside the only entrance to the municipal building.
“There were no problems connected to the drop boxes in either Beloit or Janesville,” said Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler, who held the same position in Beloit during the 2020 election. She said former Janesville Clerk-Treasurer David Godek reported there was no evidence of any problems in Janesville in 2020, either.
“The drop boxes were necessary due to the significant increase in absentee ballots caused, in large part, by the pandemic,” Stottler said. “Some voters were concerned their ballots would not arrive in time through the postal service. Also, we found no evidence of fraud regarding the drop boxes.”
An audit by the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of fraud that would have had any effect on the 2020 presidential election. The audit called on the Wisconsin Elections Committee to draw up and, in some cases, clarify rules regarding elections. One of those recommendations was to draw up specific rules pertaining to the use of drop boxes.
Critics of drop boxes say their use is not spelled out in state law, which states that “absentee ballots shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”
Proponents of drop boxes say state law does not specifically prohibit their use. Those advocating for drop boxes point out that they offer a secure and accessible alternative to snail mail or voting in person on Election Day during a pandemic.
Any rules to authorize drop boxes and their usage would require legislative action. The GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature might not adopt such rules seeing as how it is backing legal challenges to drop boxes.
The establishment of rules authorizing and regulating the use of drop boxes is an obvious step forward to provide all voters a safe and secure opportunity to cast a ballot, especially when concerns linger about the pandemic.
Like other election and voting issues, a conservative group has asked the state Supreme Court to take up a case about the use of drop boxes. Stay tuned.