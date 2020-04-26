The passing on April 12 at age 90 of Sterling Moss might not register with today’s auto racing fans, but long before Dale Earnhardt, A.J. Foyt, John Force or even Ayrton Senna, Moss ruled international auto racing.
On the Formula 1 circuit, Moss was known as the best driver in the world and the best driver to never win a world championship. His allegiance to his home, the United Kingdom, meant he never drove for top teams. His brilliance in sports cars was demonstrated by his many wins in underpowered cars.
He was also known as a man who never let the pressures of racing get in the way of a good party. His escapades were as legendary as his driving. If you were growing up in the late 1950s and 1960s and followed auto racing, Sterling Moss was a boy’s idol and always front and center in the racing magazines we somehow managed to scarf up—probably at the Star Billiard magazine rack.
Sterling Moss faded from my memory by the time I entered my 30s and did a bit of road racing. That all changed the day I found out I not only had a chance to meet Moss, I might be able to join him on the race track.
I couldn’t believe it when, in June 1993, Gazette reporter Mike DuPre’ casually asked me if I would like to join Sterling Moss on the Blackhawk Farms Raceway road course in race cars. At first I thought Mike was joking. When he convinced me the invitation was for real, I jumped on it.
In football terms, it was similar to joining Paul Horning and Jim Taylor in the Packer backfield for a play against the Vikings and then joining Horning and Max McGee for a post-game “party.”
Mike and I showed up at Blackhawk Farms on Friday, June 23, 1993, in the midst of a vintage car celebration featuring Moss. I was told I could join Moss on the track for a five-lap “race,” but I had to find a car to drive. Moss would be driving a Sebring Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite. I had raced Bugeyes for years and arranged for one to use, but the ride fell through.
Craig Bielat of Prospect Heights, Illinois, said I could use his Lotus Elite, a much more powerful car than a Bugeye. It was a right-hand drive, but I was not going to turn down the offer because I might not be able to shift without grinding gears.
Mike convinced Moss to let him ride along in the Bugeye. The racing event of my life was set to start.
We took off on the five-lap session around the approximately 2-mile Blackhawk course with some back and forth passing early on. My Lotus Elite was clearly faster than Moss’ Bugeye, and I realized I could cross the finish line first.
Then it hit me.
Would I be remembered for “defeating” Sterling Moss while I was driving a more powerful car—overpowering the racing legend who won scores of races in underpowered cars?
No way.
I’m not saying I let Moss win. Let’s just say he beat me to the finish line.
Mike wrote a great account of the event and dubbed it “The Legend vs. The Lip.”
I was not the “Legend.”
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, hosts the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO.