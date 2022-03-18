Today, I am wrapping up a week in Washington, D.C., with Janesville students from the Washington Seminar group at Parker High School and the Democracy in Action program at Craig.
Much of the research these young scholars conduct takes place in familiar buildings on Capitol Hill. On the House side, buildings honor former speakers of the United States House of Representatives Joseph Cannon (speaker from 1903-11), Nicholas Longworth (1925-31) and Sam Rayburn (1940-47, 1949-53 and 1955-61).
On the Senate side, office buildings are named after Everett Dirksen, a prominent senator from Illinois; Sen. Philip Hart, who was known as the conscience of the Senate; and Richard Russell Jr., who is known as an avowed segregationist who opposed landmark civil rights laws regarding voting rights, housing and school desegregation.
Russell was a strong defender of white supremacy. He was equally strong in his opposition to legislation designed to protect Black people, including a law against lynching. At one point in his Senate career, he said he was opposed to “political and social equality with the Negro.”
Why anyone would consider naming the most prominent United States Senate office building in the nation’s capital after Russell is a mystery. The building was named in honor of Russell in 1972 during the Richard Nixon administration. Current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested renaming the building after the late Sen. John McCain, but it remains the Russell Senate Office Building.
Russell’s legacy is in sharp contrast to others who have their names on Capitol Hill buildings.
Dirksen was instrumental in defeating Russell’s filibuster to slow down the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Hart survived a recall when he supported racial integration in schools. Rayburn, a congressman from Texas, refused to sign the racist Southern Manifesto in 1956.
So why is Russell’s name on a United State Senate office building?
Some could argue that tearing down statues and renaming buildings because of past acts are not appropriate. Do we tear down the Washington and Jefferson memorials because those founders of our country owned slaves? Can Washington’s and Jefferson’s monuments and a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stand together in our nation’s capital based on their visions of what we can be?
Washington and Jefferson are not defined as slave owners. They are recognized as fighting for and forming a more perfect union. Yes, they were flawed, but not to a point where we must eliminate any mention of them.
On the other hand, Russell has no redeeming qualities that warrant a lasting tribute commensurate with that honoring those who acted in the interest of all Americans.
Russell was known as an expert on the rules of the Senate, but he used that expertise to further white supremacy and block and delay civil rights for all. Why he would be honored with his name on a Senate office building is beyond comprehension.
Could it be that Russell, during his time in the Senate from 1933 to 1971, was a hero to his constituents in Georgia? If those in Georgia believe that, perhaps another building there should be named after him. The federal building in Atlanta already carries Russell’s name.
His name can go anywhere, but not the nation’s capital. He does not deserve the honor afforded to those who represent our aspirations.