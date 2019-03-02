March 1 was Janice Nordin’s last day of work. She retired after 30 years as the veterans benefits coordinator at the UW-Whitewater Registrar’s Office.

The university announced her retirement, but there’s much more to the story. Janice is one of those behind-the-scenes people who receives little, if any, recognition, despite having a tremendous impact on hundreds—maybe thousands—of students’ lives.

Nordin is an Army brat—raised by parents who served in the military. She wanted to follow in her parents’ footsteps but was denied military service. She was too small or didn’t weigh enough depending on how you look at it.

“There was a formula in terms of how much you had to weigh depending on how tall or short you were,” Nordin said during an interview in her office. “I did not weigh enough based on my height. This job here at Whitewater is my way of service to my country.”

Nordin grew up wherever her parents were stationed, and she ended up in the Eau Claire area.

When she arrived in Whitewater, she had some experience in helping veterans access education benefits. She quickly gained the knowledge and skills to navigate through the thicket of various eligibility requirements to qualify for benefits.

The transition from military service to a civilian student can be difficult, but Nordin has been a steadying influence for returning vets.

“There are several categories of benefits, depending on when veterans served,” she said. “For example, Vietnam vets were under one plan, while later vets were on another. Then after 9/11, there were plans both before and after that event.” She must also keep abreast of both national and state programs because Wisconsin has a separate benefits program, one of the best in the country, Nordin said.

Nordin also serves survivors of deceased veterans and dependents.

“It might sound like a tough job, but it’s all I do, and I’ve been able to keep up with it fairly well over the years,” she said.

“Fairly well” is a gross understatement. In addition to the personal thanks she receives from appreciative veterans, Nordin has been recognized as a leader in the field of benefit coordination. She has received numerous awards including being a two-time recipient of the prestigious Department of Defense Patriot Award. She is also proud of her affiliation with the Salute Veterans National Honor Society.

Nordin has served on several UW System veterans-related committees and led other benefits coordinators when new regulations come down from Madison or Washington.

Nordin is not above going the extra mile for vets. She recalled one case in which a veteran was getting ready for a semester of study, but he had not received his benefit to pay for tuition. Nordin was technically not available. She was out of state for a training session but took time to call a contact at the Defense Department to make sure the student’s benefit were expedited.

“The bottom line is to make sure the veterans are taken care of,” she said. “That’s my No. 1 priority, and it has served me well for the past 30 years.”

One measure of a people is how things are when they leave compared to how things were when they arrived.

By that measure, Nordin scores an A+.