When I am confused, I turn to those who have demonstrated they know what they’re talking about, and usually they can clear things up for me.

Not so with Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. I cannot understand what he is trying to accomplish with his recent responses to concerns about President Trump’s and the administration’s interactions with Ukrainian officials.

Johnson drew attention to himself two weeks ago when he disclosed that he had asked Trump for permission to inform Ukrainian leaders that the U.S. would provide military aid to Ukraine for its ongoing confrontation with Russian-supported rebel forces. Johnson reported that Trump rejected Johnson’s request.

Johnson later revealed that he had been told that Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son in exchange for the U.S. aid. The senator said he “winced” when he heard the allegation.

Johnson reported that information to Trump who angrily and emphatically denied any quid pro quo arrangement, according to Johnson.

But on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last week, Johnson was combative and wouldn’t answer moderator Chuck Todd’s questions about Johnson’s statements on Ukraine, seemingly shrugging off the issue. Johnson then launched into a defense of Trump that veered into old “deep state” talking points about former FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

When asked by Todd whether he had confidence in those people employed today by the CIA and FBI, Johnson wouldn’t say that he did. This was especially relevant because Johnson chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

The trail of Johnson’s statements was easy to follow, but one eventually comes to the question of why. Why is Johnson putting himself in play during a high stakes game of chicken between Trump and his accusers?

What’s in it for Johnson? During an interview on my Big Radio WCLO show with Brett Healy from the MacIver Institute, Healy agreed that it was an unusual move for Johnson. Healy suggested that it might be best to take Johnson at his word that he believes this is a “witch hunt” against Trump, and Johnson is simply doing what he can to end it.

Initially, I was told by veteran political observers that Johnson might need Trump’s support for a re-election campaign seeking a third term, but that doesn’t make sense for two reasons.

On my talk show years ago, I asked Johnson if he was still committed to his pledge not to seek a third term. He replied that he is a man of his word, and he repeated that he would not seek a third term. Also, if Johnson were to change his mind and run for re-election, it would be in 2022. Why make such a fuss about defending Trump in 2019?

None of this makes sense, and I have yet to talk with anyone who claims to understand what Johnson is up to.

One problem in trying to unravel the confusion as it exists in Washington and the impeachment fever is that the narrative has been driven and controlled by pundits who ignore legal precedents and the amount of evidence, or lack of it, that has been accumulated.

Perhaps we should all take a deep breath and wait for Johnson to declare his intentions. And while we’re at it, how about keeping our powder dry and see what evidence Congress comes up with that would support impeachment proceedings against Trump?

As in the Richard Nixon impeachment process, the evidence, in the form of tapes, won out over claims of witch hunts and “enough is enough.” Congress needs to clear a high bar with evidence, not senseless chatter and partisan grudges.