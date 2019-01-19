I can’t remember when I first met professor John Kozlowicz. It was decades ago.

Koz died last month, leaving behind scores of grateful students, fellow professors and staff at UW-Whitewater. He had a positive impact on everyone he came in contact with.

Koz stood out from the crowd. His bear-like presence and bearded fuzzy face put everyone in a comfort zone. But his friendly demeanor did not prevent him from calling shots as he saw them and putting facts and reality before ideology.

Always good for a quote if writing a newspaper story about politics at any level, Koz was also an accomplished broadcast analyst. He was not a FOX- or MSNBC-type analyst. Koz simply relied on facts to put issues and people into a plausible perspective.

Koz and I were thrilled at the opportunity to cuss and discuss the 2016 election year. He joined me on my Big Radio talk show at least once a week for a year. As we all know now, the 2016 presidential election was dominated by a candidate like no other before. Republican Donald Trump prevailed, and he is now president of the United States.

But during the early stages of that election that year, who knew? The conventional wisdom was that there was no way Trump could get the GOP nomination much less defeat Hillary Clinton.

Koz was never impressed with conventional wisdom. As I followed along with the idea that Trump was a nonstarter, Koz repeatedly pulled me back in to the factual world. He spoke of the possibilities and often asked—why not?

That’s not to say Koz was a Trump fan. But Koz set aside any personal feelings when analyzing the political and government scene.

Koz was also a historian. He told me once that it would be impossible to act as a political analyst without a historical foundation. More than once when I asked him how something could be possible, he would respond with factoids from history which were spot on and clearly illustrated that the subject at hand was possible and had been done in the past.

The so-called political analysts we see and hear today could learn a lot from Koz. The one thing he had that most others don’t is the ability to listen to people and ideas he did not agree with but discuss the differences in a civil and respectful way.

For those who may not know, Koz had a great impact on learning at the UW-Whitewater. He was a leader in online learning and designed two areas of study, a minor in legal studies and a paralegal certification program. He received many awards, but his greatest accomplishment was his 50-year passion for helping students reach their highest potential.

A celebration of life will be held on the UW-Whitewater campus from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in the Student Center’s Hamilton Room. It’s unlikely Koz will rest in peace. He’ll be intrigued by what’s going on, such as the “wall,” the government shutdown and 2020 presidential candidates already on the campaign trail.

Onward, my friend. I’ll do the best I can, although it will be more difficult without you.