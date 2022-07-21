Nonpartisan is a hard sell in today’s political environment of us versus them.

Merriam-Webster defines nonpartisan as “free from party affiliation, bias or designation.” When was the last time you heard any government policy or political issue described as nonpartisan? Even so-called nonpartisan elections such as judicial, city council, school board or county board races in Wisconsin have become deeply divided due to partisan slates of candidates.

Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.

