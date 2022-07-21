Nonpartisan is a hard sell in today’s political environment of us versus them.
Merriam-Webster defines nonpartisan as “free from party affiliation, bias or designation.” When was the last time you heard any government policy or political issue described as nonpartisan? Even so-called nonpartisan elections such as judicial, city council, school board or county board races in Wisconsin have become deeply divided due to partisan slates of candidates.
There has been a lot of handwringing and complaining about partisanship creeping into nonpartisan campaigns, but not much action to reverse that trend.
Janesville community activist Rich Gruber is throwing his hat into the ring in an attempt to put meaning into nonpartisanship. He’s not running for office, however.
Gruber’s effort is called the Rock County Citizens Civic Academy. He leads a team made up of DuWayne and Denise Severson and Paul B. Murphy. The team’s goal is to recruit candidates to run for nonpartisan offices free of party involvement.
At first blush the team seems locked into a Walter Mitty world of delusion. The effort begs the question of achievability. Is it possible to recruit candidates who simply want to serve with no regard to political party activity? Who wants to buy into nonpartisanship when it’s likely opponents will be backed, supported and funded by political interests?
Gruber is undeterred by recent partisan activity in nonpartisan campaigns.
“The genesis for this (the academy) is the last election cycle (in Rock County) where both the Republican and Democratic parties decided to attempt to capture the nonpartisan status of local government through their offerings of money, publicity, endorsements and other inducements,” Gruber said.
He called the partisan activity a “bastardization” of the nonpartisan local elections.
Gruber has proposed a detailed syllabus to help people learn more about what nonpartisan elections should and should not be. He envisions recruiting potential candidates for nonpartisan offices who will resist expected partisan intrusion.
Gruber said he plans a six-step curriculum focusing on information on county government, another session on city, village and town government, a separate session on school boards and opportunities for people to get involved. The six-week program would feature weekly sessions this fall from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning September 13 and concluding October 18.
The academy team plans to market the program by contacting various community leaders and organizations.
I know Gruber after working with him at WCLO on covering campaigns, interviewing candidates and many discussions about the state of local issues. He understands that success has many fathers and failure is an orphan.
When I reminded him of the success-failure concept he said he would push on to address unacceptable partisanship in local races. I ask him by what measure could he determined if the academy, after all the effort put into it, was successful or not.
“We initially measure success by the numbers, that is how many folks want to dedicate a couple of hours for a few Tuesday evenings to learn about the interworking of local government institutions and how they impact our everyday life,” he said. “Hopefully, the other measure of success is the tracking of the number of ‘graduates’ who decide, on their own, to participate in the election cycle for local offices as well as those who choose to volunteer for service to nonprofit organizations in our communities.
“If it doesn’t work out, we tried to create a means for people to learn more about those institutions that use their hard-earned dollars each year through property taxes and fees,” he said. “Frankly, we’ll never know unless we try.”
We should all hope Gruber is on to something and, by his measures, he succeeds.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.