The Supremes sang, “Stop, in the Name of Love.” Property taxpayers are now saying the same thing when it comes to increases in property taxes.
At a time when people have lost their jobs and businesses have been shut down, local units of government continue to create projects or policies that will ultimately increase taxes on property. At first blush, it doesn’t make sense. Why would you add the burden of a tax increase on a public already suffering from an unprecedented crisis in which the end is not yet in sight?
Well, it’s complicated. Every new project or policy proposed can be justified.
For example:
Janesville wants to impose a transportation utility fee to all property owners based on a formula that calculates the usage of city streets by property owners. The city claims it has reached a point where it can no longer maintain city streets without a new fee—some, including myself, refer to this fee as a tax.
Does the city have a point? After all, we need streets to do nearly everything—go to work, get kids to school, shop and recreate.
Many of these projects and policies have already been approved either by referendum or a vote by governing boards.
Blackhawk Technical College is going ahead with plans to construct a transportation facility the college says is needed to train truck drivers, police officers and others. The college says it’s a great investment that helps create jobs.
Area school districts are passing (for the most part) referendums for new buildings and operational expenses. They say it’s “for the kids.” Who doesn’t want the best possible school districts to provide students with an excellent education?
These and other projects and policies are all worthy and improve various institutions and organizations.
So why stop in the name of anything?
One reason comes to mind—COVID-19.
The effects of the pandemic will be with us long after the virus is gone. How many businesses will not reopen? How many jobs will be permanently lost? Is there an expectation that a federal relief fund will turn everything around and we’ll get back to whatever normal was?
One proposed Janesville project is a great example of how complicated these issues are.
An indoor sports facility has been proposed. Its major tenant would be the Janesville Jets hockey team, although the facility would be open to the public for various other activities. The city has suggested spending millions of dollars as part of a potential public-private partnership.
I am a season ticket holder to Jets games which are now played at the Janesville Ice Arena, a relic from the 1970s on its last leg. I enjoy the Jets brand of hockey and hope a new facility will keep them here.
However.
Is this the time to ask property owners to pony up millions for the facility? Could it wait until we know what the other side of COVID-19 looks like? Should federal relief money sent to local units of government be used for proposed projects and policies that could wait for better times?
Opposition to the facility exists and some of it is unfair.
A recent guest column in The Gazette included the line “Billy wants an ice arena.” Bill McCoshen is a co-owner and president of the Jets. I’m sure he supports the proposed indoor sports facility, which would provide an adequate ice arena. But to make disparaging remarks about McCoshen or the project solves nothing.
McCoshen has demonstrated he is committed to keeping the Jets in Janesville. At some point, a better facility will be necessary.
Serious elected and appointed officials need to sit down and make rational decisions about spending, keeping in mind who’s paying the bills. The question is what is absolutely needed now and what can wait?