Another so-called “active shooter” case, this one in Uvalde, Texas, gripped the country this week.
Authorities report 19 young school children at Robb Elementary School were gunned down by an 18-year-old who was also killed by police officers at the scene. Initial reports reveal that the gunman used an AR-15 assault rifle he had legally purchased on his 18th birthday.
Also killed in the incident were two school teachers.
Janesville has not been spared the trauma of death from an active shooting incident. On April 29 this year an employee of Precision Drawn Metals is charged with shooting and killing another employee at the company.
Pleas for gun control legislation were immediately registered after the Uvalde, Texas shooting. Lawmakers, gun control advocates and parents of children murdered in similar shootings called for action. Background checks are high on the list of proposed reforms, but the AR-15 weapon remains a consistent target of those calling for gun control.
The AR-15 has a long history as a military assault rifle. It was developed in the early 1960s by Eugene Stoner, an engineer at Armalite, an aerospace company in California. The AR-15 was developed to replace the M-14 rifle used by the military at the time. The M-14 was heavy, cumbersome and difficult to operate in close-encounter combat situations.
Stoner’s AR-15 was half the weight of an M-14, fully automatic and much more maneuverable in the field. It took years, but the rights to Stoner’s invention were purchased by Colt, a leading firearms company that developed it into the M-16 which was used by nearly every combat soldier in the Vietnam war.
The AR-15/M-16 was ideally suited to Vietnam operations. It was not terribly accurate for long distance targets, but deadly efficient in closer fire fights and close encounter situations.
The M-16 was developed to be able to operate fully automatic with a degree of accuracy because of its light weight. Twenty-clip magazines could be ejected and replaced quickly allowing continuous rapid fire.
Another feature that enhanced the M-16’s combat function was the travel of the round exiting the barrel. Firearms experts attributed the spiraling grooves inside the barrel to this feature.
“This spiraling is called rifling. The M-16 has a very light spiral. If you picture a bullet when the narrow tip hits a target it will cause the rest of the bullet to tumble end-over-end and often fragment as well.”
In other words, the bullet will leave a small hole on entry and a much larger hole on exit. A person shot in the chest with a round from an AR-15/M-16 would suffer a small entry wound, but the victim’s internal organs would be destroyed as the round tears out the back upon exit.
This is an ideal situation for a weapon designed to kill people. That’s what Stoner’s AR-15 and later the M-16 were designed to do.
While the AR-15 and the M-16 have a few minor differences, the only significant difference in the two weapons today is the AR-15 is sold as a semi-automatic while the M-16 is fully automatic. They both exist to tears human bodies apart or, as the military would describe it, eliminate the enemy.
All of this begs the question, why would a civilian want an AR-15 and why would manufacturers offer them to the public?
It’s obvious why the AR-15 is a weapon of choice for those who decide to enter a school with the intent of killing as many people as possible as quickly as possible. The AR-15/M-16 rifles are efficient human killing weapons, and that’s why they are used as military assault rifles. I can’t think of anything else they would be suitable for. They are not the weapons of choice for deer hunters or target shooters, for example.
If assault rifles such as the AR-15 and the clones now being sold have no useful purpose in civilian life, why are they offered to the public, especially since they are preferred by those who intend to kill school children?
Mass shootings will not stop by outlawing the public sale of assault rifles, but could some lives be saved?
The pain of losing a child can only be understood by those who have suffered such a loss. I know someone who lost a child near a holiday. Years later I ask if that holiday period was a tough time of year for him.
“Every day is a tough time,” he replied. “The pain never stops.”
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.