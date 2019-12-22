Season’s greetings, merry Christmas, and thanks for being a Gazette subscriber and reading this column.

The closing out of the year provides an opportunity to review and look ahead.

In review, this has been an historic year for The Gazette, Janesville’s daily newspaper. For the first time in generations, the Bliss family no longer owned the paper. It was sold to Adams Publishing Group, a family-owned company with a nationwide presence.

While no longer owned locally, The Gazette, as an Adams paper, has continued a tradition of solid journalism covering people and events in our area that affect us. For that we should be pleased to know there is a new owner who cares about local newspapers.

As we look ahead, those of us who value local newspapers wonder what the future holds for not only newspapers but journalism overall. Some predict the paper form of newspapers will eventually die out to be replaced by websites, apps, Facebook, Google and other forms of social media. How to generate sufficient revenue on these newer platforms to continue to provide quality journalism practiced by educated professionals remains a hot topic of discussion.

Since you are reading this column, it could be assumed you care about local newspapers and the coverage they provide. Perhaps you are among the group that takes time to sit down with a cup of coffee and a newspaper to catch up on what’s going on.

If you are, be aware that not everyone shares your views.

A recent article in Politico, a respected news organization providing in-depth coverage of the goings-on in Washington, D.C., carried the following headline: “Care About Journalism? Maybe You Should Cancel Your Newspaper.”

I could not disagree more.

The article, written by Politico’s senior media writer Jack Shafer, suggests that newspaper subscribers will eventually determine the success or failure of the newspaper industry. He concludes that if a local paper provides little value and shows no signs of doing so in the future, subscribers have every right to cancel their subscription.

It’s likely the term “value” and how it’s defined that will be debated. Value ultimately comes down to whether a paper is providing relevant news and information. Readers should expect to learn about significant community events in the paper—not on the neighborhood gossip blog.

The Politico article suggests that as newspaper owners struggle with declining forms of traditional revenues, they should not cut expenses to the point where quality journalism is sacrificed. That’s easy to say and probably a lot harder to accomplish.

Gazette subscribers have reason to be optimistic. Adams has a lot of experience in maintaining value in properties it acquires. Adams has been successful in doing so in the face of a rapidly changing industry.

You may have noticed that those of us who support newspapers are most often described as subscribers as opposed to readers. That’s an important distinction.

The term reader implies you are holding a newspaper in your hands. It implies that you subscribed to a product that is a printed document delivered to your door. Things are rapidly changing.

We are now becoming subscribers. Many subscribers prefer to access the newspaper’s value on a computer, tablet or mobile phone. You can talk to a device the size of a hockey puck and ask Alexa to read you a news story.

In short, those who appreciate the value of a local newspaper might have to make changes as the owner makes changes to continue providing that value. It’s hard to imagine curling up with a plastic disc and a cup of coffee to spend a morning reading the Sunday paper, but readers might need to adjust.

For Janesville residents, the new year is full of hope for continued local news.

Oh, and thanks for subscribing in 2019. Hope you continue in 2020.