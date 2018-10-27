Before embarking on an analysis of diversity in Janesville, there has to be a look back.
Baby boomers and earlier generations remember a white Janesville community of 45,000 or so with just three minority households—the Scott, Davis and Leong families.
Hundreds of minority employees worked at the Janesville General Motors plant, yet none lived in Janesville. That was not a coincidence.
Janesville’s population has grown and diversified over the years, but last Sunday’s Anna Marie Lux column about Janesville native and basketball star Mistie Bass provided a sobering look at how far Janesville still has to go.
Bass, a black woman who attended Parker High School, led the basketball team to back-to-back state championships and was an all-state player three years in a row. Bass says those are great memories, but they are tempered by overt racism aimed at her.
There were few, if any, minority teachers when Bass was a student.
Janesville School District spokesman Patrick Gasper reports that as of the 2017-18 school year, 13 minority teachers were on the rolls. That compares to 10 minority teachers in 2007-08. The numbers do not tell the entire story, however.
The privately-funded Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship deserves significant credit for this increase. Created in 2008 by a friend of mine, former state senator Tim Cullen, the program provides a $5,000 annual scholarship for five years to Janesville minorities who commit to earning a bachelor’s degree with a teaching certification and agree to apply for a teaching job in Janesville. The district is not obligated to hire scholarship recipients. If hired, they must commit to teach in Janesville for at least three years.
As of the start of the 2018-19 school year, Cullen’s program has produced seven graduates. All have applied for a job in Janesville and all have been hired with one exception, a young woman who did not think the offer was the best fit for her. She was later hired by Butler University.
The first hire, Daniel Jackson, has been promoted from his initial teaching position to the dean of students at Marshall Middle School.
From my own analysis of the numbers, it appears that without the impact of Cullen’s scholarship program, the district would have a net loss of minority teachers from 2007-08 levels. His program is also paving a path for continuing that success. Four students currently in the program are in college and working their way to becoming Janesville teachers.
Mistie Bass will tell her story at the Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship program’s annual gala. The path to success is simple. Plan to attend and contribute.
Plant a stake for diversity from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Pontiac Convention Center at 2809 N. Pontiac Dr. in Janesville.
