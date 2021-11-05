At some point the economy will return as the No. 1 concern of people who vote—if it hasn’t already.
Political consultant James Carville coined a phrase during the 1992 Bill Clinton presidential campaign that might have put Clinton in the White House. Carville boiled down the campaign to one issue: the economy. Or as he put it, “It’s the economy, stupid.”
Once that was established, voters compared the economy under incumbent George H.W. Bush to what Clinton was proposing and Clinton won out. Under the Clinton administration during his second term the federal budget was balanced and a surplus was established.
While an array of issues is taking up oxygen inside the beltway, it is becoming clear that, in the end, upcoming elections will be decided by the number one kitchen table issue, the economy. President Joe Biden is attempting to lead the charge for Democrats with his overall economic package contained in two bills, labeled a traditional infrastructure measure dedicated mostly to roads, bridges and other transportation matters, and what’s called a social infrastructure bill containing everything from health care to education.
For Democrats, these bills must pass. If they don’t it’s almost certain the House and Senate will flip to Republican control.
Republicans are focusing on other issues such as abortion, critical race theory, COVID-19 mandates and a puzzling insistence that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Those issues are gaining some traction, but will be minor at the ballot box compared to the economy.
Democrats are already losing the fight to win on the economy. While Democrats continue to squabble among themselves in Congress, preventing passage of Biden’s economic package, Republican are beginning to turn their attention to the economy.
Forward thinking Republicans are starting to talk about inflation. The most mentioned example is the price of a gallon of gas at the pump, although the two issues are not related in a significant way.
Inflation is generally defined as a condition when prices increase. This results in needing to pay more for the same product or service. Instead of a bang for your buck you get less for your buck.
The United States’ money manager, the Federal Reserve, tries to control inflation through credit rates and the money supply. Most economists can live with an inflation rate of around 2%. The current rate, above 5%, is troubling and it is a certainty if that rate continues it will be a major issue in upcoming elections.
The price of gas at the pump here in Wisconsin has gone from roughly $2 a gallon to $3-plus in a short period of time. The issue, however, is whether gas prices are an accurate indicator of inflation.
In Wisconsin, every gallon of gas is inflated by a tax. More than 51 cents in state and federal taxes are added to the cost per gallon of gas sold. Also, gas prices are affected by reserves and other government manipulation.
A broader look at gas prices reveals that the United States may have one of the lowest prices per gallon among major countries in the world. In Canada, Ireland, France and Germany, countries I have visited and driven in, the average cost of a gallon of gas varies between $7 and $8 a gallon. Taxes in those countries may be higher than those imposed in the United States, but there seems to be an artificially low cost per gallon in the U.S.
Inflation can be described in much more credible ways, such as through the Consumer Price Index and various “market basket” measures.
However inflation is discussed, if it continues at more than 5% or more, it will harm the overall economy, and that’s never a good thing for incumbent political candidates.
In other words, James Carville was correct: It’s the economy, stupid.