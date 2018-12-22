Please ponder for a moment the following numbers: 82-2 and 60-0.
I’ll come back to them shortly.
But first, here’s an update on my education: a master of science degree from the UW-Whitewater on Dec. 15, following a bachelor of science degree in 1973.
My few friends had two words for me. Slow learner. I was asked about the huge discrepancy. Mind your own business.
My thesis explored moral disengagement—the disconnect from moral, prosocial behavior into deplorable, antisocial and harmful behavior. I focused on high school athletes. Why do kind kids in normal life turn into aggressive, antisocial brutes willing to do anything to win once the game begins?
After seven years of research, I concluded parental influence is the main driver of moral disengagement displayed by high school athletes. Some kids will go outside the boundaries of acceptable behavior rather than face their parents after losing a game.
My research started from the point of view that coaches are the main influence on student athletes who morally disengage. But I found overwhelming evidence that pointed to parental influence.
During a training session I attended as part of the thesis, I was asked about the influence of coaches. Yes, I replied, coaches can have authoritative influence on high school athletes, but if that influence leads to moral disengagement, it is the parents’ responsibility to intervene.
Now back to the numbers. Following that training session, I learned about a junior varsity girls’ basketball game ending in a score of 83-2, in which the winning team rolled up a 60-0 halftime score. I was staggered that those numbers represented a high school basketball score. By the way, Waunakee won and Janesville Parker lost.
How does a high school basketball game get out of hand to that extent? I covered Parker and Craig basketball games for The Gazette for decades and never saw anything close to a game this far out of whack: 83-2 with a halftime score of 60-0. One needs to know nothing about the game beyond the score to flip into outrage.
Sadly, I see no public evidence of concern. The Waunakee athletic director told me the score differential was the result of poor play by Parker. The WIAA, the state regulator of high school sports, said no rules exist to deal with huge score discrepancies other than a mercy rule that does not kick in until the final nine minutes of the game.
My few friends (the ones who call me a slow learner) tell me it’s just a high school game, coaches will be coaches and get over it.
At my age, I only pick battles I might be able to win; however, some issues rise above winning. This is one of them. I am not “over” a 83-2 score in a high school game.
I hold out hope somebody in authority will at least publicly discuss the issue, or I may have to go back to UW-Whitewater graduate school and do a thesis focusing on coaches—not.
I defer to singer-songwriter Jason Isbell who got me thinking about a song on his album, “The Nashville Sound.” Isbell asks, “Am I the last of my kind?”
I hope not.
