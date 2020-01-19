Any discussion about downtown Janesville eventually gets around to the future of the Monterey Hotel.
Opinions range from preserve the building at all costs to tear it down and be done with it. An objective analysis with reasonable expectations is called for. Meanwhile, the structure has been secured and is structurally sound, but it’s vacant and showing some signs of disrepair.
Everyone agrees that something needs to be done and the sooner the better. Grand plans for downtown Janesville, specifically the West Milwaukee Street area, depend on the future of the Monterey Hotel. It is strategically located on the southeast corner of Milwaukee and High streets in an historic district.
The Rock County Historical Society reports that the building, dating back to 1880 when it was known as the Grand Hotel, underwent a massive remodeling in 1930 into what is now known as the Monterey Hotel. The remodel was designed by Chicago architect Paul Frederick Olson of the Frank Perry Firm. It opened for business in 1930 on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, Feb. 12.
Among famous guests are John and Jacqueline Kennedy, who visited Janesville during the 1960 presidential campaign.
The building is owned by Jim Grafft of Grafft Investments in Janesville. His daughter, Britten Langfoss, is heading up the project. She is currently working with city officials to come up with a plan to convert the hotel into luxury apartments.
In the meantime, the city issued orders that Grafft must take action to shore up the building to correct code and structural deficiencies. That work is now completed.
Although there are no visible signs of progress, work continues on the project. Langfoss reports that a new developer has been hired and plans will be drawn up to present to the city.
In the end, the project will come down to costs and what the city can offer in incentives. Langfoss believes any proposed apartment project in Janesville requires tax incentives to be economically viable, and the Monterey Hotel would be no exception. It all requires a hard look at construction costs, expected revenues and available resources.
On that, Grafft Investments and the city are in agreement.
The two parties can find inspiration in the planned apartment complex, known as River Flats, at the corner of Jackson Street and Laurel Avenue. This project stands to receive an incentive package totaling $1 million, according to Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price.
Despite some disagreements in the past, both the city and Grafft Investments have shown a desire to work toward a plan that would allow a Monterey Hotel project to succeed.
“We are eager to see the plan when it is ready,” Price said. “There’s no question the Monterey Hotel is a cornerstone of future development downtown. I don’t think anyone involved wants to see the building torn down.”
A cooperative environment doesn’t mean the city would simply open its checkbook. As with all projects, plans for the Monterey Hotel must meet certain standards and goals, including justification for city incentives.
The potential benefits to the city are obvious. A downtown building of historical significance could be transformed into a viable part of the downtown landscape offering high-end housing for people who want to live in the downtown.
Any reasonable assessment of the Monterey Hotel issue would conclude that tearing it down is not an option. From a historic perspective alone, the Monterey Hotel needs to remain a part of Janesville.
But beyond historic preservation, the Monterey Hotel can be a significant anchor to the revival of the downtown area. As a community, we need to support the Monterey Hotel project and urge all parties to come to an agreement that would make us all proud.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO.