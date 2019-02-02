Maybe it was the frigid temps, but it seemed as if I had been sent to Crazy Town last week.

For starters, the Janesville YMCA story has been spinning out of control. We’ve learned Y members were kicked out for asking questions. Board members were dismissed for asking questions. The board president, Jeff Jensen, said, I’m outta here.

As the Y’s wheels were falling off, we were reminded that a smallish midwestern city of 63,000 pays someone nearly $300,000 a year to run the local YMCA. That’s the annual salary for Tom Den Boer.

Big guns from the Foley & Lardner law firm have been called in to investigate and get to the bottom of the Y’s problems. What happened to the Janesville YMCA that had basketball and swimming for kids on the weekends, a health club and racquetball during the lunch hour and dances with live music at the Cabaret?

My friend, the late Tod Daniel, used to complain bitterly about the lack of transparency at the Y. I didn’t pay much attention to his complaints because, well, Tod was Tod. He did a lot of complaining, and most of it was bitter.

Tod, as we now know, was on to something, but his membership was never suspended or terminated. I suspect that those in power at the Y knew that Tod was not only a lawyer; he was someone who would have never, ever let it go.

Then I read that the Beloit School District will pay its new superintendent $200,000 a year with what it calls “an excellent comprehensive benefits package.” That seems like a lot for a district of 7,000 students. But the district is ethnically and culturally diverse with challenges not seen in other area districts. A strong, experienced leader is required, and $200,000 a year may be necessary.

Beloit School District residents have invested heavily in their schools. The facilities have been upgraded and modernized as a result of a referendum. The high school has implemented innovative programs to prepare students for future education and/or the world of work. There has been a significant investment in Beloit schools from the private sector as well.

Despite these efforts, Beloit lags behind the rest of the state in achievement as measured by test scores. The state’s open enrollment policy sees Beloit families that can afford it sending their kids to other districts, while fewer students are enrolling into the Beloit district.

In the face of these challenges, Beloit school officials and the school board continue to strive for improvement. There is no lack of effort.

The problem is putting the YMCA and Beloit schools situations side by side. Hiring someone to run the local Y requires $300,000 a year, while it costs far less to hire a superintendent to run a place where we send our kids for up to eight hours a day to be prepared for a life of success. There’s something wrong with that picture.

On the national scene, we are told that if we won’t be receiving a paycheck but are required to work, we should just go to the grocery store and work out a “deal” for food to feed our families. During the shutdown when federal employees went without pay, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was stepping out in $600 velvet slippers with a government seal embroidered on them. Meanwhile, he’s wondering out loud what all the fuss is about.

I want a pair of $600 velvet slippers. I deserve a pair of $600 velvet slippers. My brain hurts.

Remember when Wisconsin was warmer than Fairbanks, Alaska?

Is my mind numb from the cold? Are these stunning facts that came out last week for real?

As our weather returns to normal, maybe these Crazy Town events will make sense. Maybe pigs will fly.