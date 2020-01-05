If you are a Wisconsin Badger football team fan, you don’t need to be reminded that bad calls by officials can ruin a good game.

The Wisconsin turnovers were responsible for the one-point loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, but a couple of questionable calls didn’t help. For example, how on earth was that not a touchdown when the ball was clearly at the goal line?

Officiating at the professional and college levels is under fire because of bad calls. How do we know they are bad? We know because of instant replay reviews. The video does not make bad calls.

So, when an official makes a bad call and the replay confirms it, we react. Most of us are watching on TV and start yelling at it when bad calls are confirmed if the kids aren’t around. No harm unless the dog gets weird when you yell.

On the other hand, there are serious implications and consequences if we lash out from the stands at officials trying to call a youth hockey game. Kids are around at youth hockey games, as well as youth baseball, basketball, volleyball and any other youth sports game.

To make things worse, some spectators feel embolden because at youth sports events there is no instant replay review—so who’s to say you are incorrect?

The problem is you might be correct, but you are also a complete jerk. Youth sports, including high school events, are programs intended to instill values in kids: working together with others, individual confidence, fair play and sportsmanship.

When parents and fans blast off on officials, other issues emerge to counter the intended values.

Big time officials are compensated well for their efforts. Major League Baseball umpires are in a union. The same cannot be said for officials who agree to call a high school baseball game. Youth sports officials are lucky to meet expenses when traveling to a game. The hourly rate falls below minimum wage.

My friend Wilson Leong of Milton, a veteran high school basketball official, once made what I thought was a bad call during a game at First Lutheran Church, and I let him know. During a time out, he told me that I might be perfect, but he was not. That was the last time I ever argued with an official.

Badgering officials will lead to two outcomes. First, our kids will see parents acting badly, and kids are greatly influenced by parents. Kids will often emulate their parents and their parents’ behaviors. Also, youth sports officials will eventually find better ways to spend their time and energy. Both results are unacceptable.

Milton state Rep. Don Vruwink is the author of a bipartisan bill intended to protect officials from harassing fans. Vruwink is a former player, coach and official. He recalled a softball game in which he made a close call at the plate. After the game, he was followed to the parking lot and confronted by a player’s dad who made threatening, profane comments and tried to intimidate Vruwink. And, yes, kids were there to witness the dad’s bad behavior.

Vruwink’s bill is supported by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the organization that regulates high school sports. The legislation would make it a Class A misdemeanor to harass or intimidate sports officials in response to an official’s performance or with intent to influence an official’s decisions.

It’s doubtful government can create good behavior, but maybe angry fans will be less inclined to tee off on officials if they know they could be subjected to criminal prosecution.

The Whitewater Parks and Recreation Department has another way of encouraging appropriate behavior at youth sporting events. On the backstops of baseball diamonds in Starin Park is a sign outlining rules to follow.

Fans are reminded there is no drinking of alcoholic beverages at the game, for example. The sign also reminds fans that their kids are watching. In other words, don’t be a jerk.