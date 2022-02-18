When my phone rang last Saturday, the caller ID said it was my friend Dave Watson, a former championship race car driver.
I was delighted to hear from Dave until he told me why he was calling.
He said that racing legend Kevin Olson had been killed in a traffic crash.
The Gazette first reported on its website that an “elderly” Evansville man had been killed in the crash near the intersection of Highway 14 and County E just outside Janesville.
Kevin was 70 years old but far from an elderly man. If you knew him, you could think of hundreds of words to describe him, but “elderly” was not among them. Even had Kevin lived to be 90, he would not have been elderly.
Kevin raced United States Auto Club and Badger midget race cars for more than half a century. He was a two-time USAC national champion and logged multiple Badger crowns. He was winning until the end, including a Badger win at Sun Prairie’s Angell Park at age 68.
He was a fierce competitor with an overpowering will to win. He was one of only a few drivers ever to race for a living his entire adult life. Racing was his job and the track—any track—was his office.
Kevin’s accomplishments as a racer are recognized by the entire racing community. He is a member of the USAC and Badger halls of fame. While his racing success is legendary, his life off the track set him apart from other champions.
I once asked the late Stan Fox, also a member of the USAC and Badger halls of fame, if a story I heard about Kevin was true. Stan stopped me and said “just know that any story you hear about Kevin is probably true.” Kevin Olson stories are as plentiful and legendary as his wins on the track.
Here’s one: Kevin went up to Mario Andretti one time and asked for a photo. Andretti reluctantly agreed, so Kevin handed him a camera and posed with a friend so Mario could take their picture.
Paul Tyler is a master racing mechanic who worked with Kevin and Stan Fox “back in the day” when both drivers were barnstorming the country on the USAC national tour. Tyler came out of retirement a few years back to wrench for Kevin at Badger races.
“I helped out with setups and such, but it was an honor just to be around Kevin,” Tyler said. “We were all considered old-timers, but Kevin could still wheel it. We set the car up to his liking, and he did the rest.”
One of Kevin’s national championships was in a car built by the Wilke racing team out of Milwaukee.
“We built the car for the 1987 season, and Kevin won the national championship,” said Greg Wilke. “Kevin won both the 1987 and ’88 Badger championships in that car. That was the first car we built, and Kevin got us off to a great start.”
Kevin might have been known for his antics and such, but Wilke knew a different side of him.
“The success ran both ways,” Wilke said. “We had a great car, but Kevin played a huge role in that. Kevin was very intelligent when it came to setting the car up.”
Kevin went through at least two generations of competitors.
“When I started racing in 1979, Kevin was regarded as one of the best,” said former USAC and Badger racer Dan Boorse. “I looked up to him and worked to achieve the high bar he set.
“It’s so sad to lose him,” Boorse said. “Kevin and Stan Fox were the ‘have at it’ racers, and I’m not sure we’ll see racers like them again.”
Tyler wondered what racing heaven would be like with Kevin, Stan Fox and another racing legend, Lars Lein, there.
“It would be a wild place with a lot of great racing,” Tyler said. “And I’m guessing good times during the night life.”