Plans for a rail-truck hub to ship containers in and out of Janesville were announced Wednesday.

Called an intermodal freight hub, the development would be located on part of what is known as the former JATCO site adjacent to the former General Motors assembly plant on Janesville’s south side. Developers say it could be up and running before the end of the year.

Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.

