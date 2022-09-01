Plans for a rail-truck hub to ship containers in and out of Janesville were announced Wednesday.
Called an intermodal freight hub, the development would be located on part of what is known as the former JATCO site adjacent to the former General Motors assembly plant on Janesville’s south side. Developers say it could be up and running before the end of the year.
Plans call for a freight hub that could handle as many as 90 freight rail cars a day in and out of the site. Semi trucks would bring containers in and out of the site.
Development of the JATCO and GM sites is always welcomed, but be careful for what you wish for. To get an idea of what an intermodal freight hub looks like, I suggest a trip to an area a few miles south of Joliet, Illinois.
The Union Pacific Global IV is a massive intermodal site capable of more than 500,000 lifts a year. I have observed several cranes at the site lift containers on and off rail cars and on and off semi trucks. The 550-ace site is the scene of hundreds of rail cars, containers and semi trucks coming together to deliver by rail and truck the containers to local, regional, national and international destinations.
The noise, traffic and congestion at and around Global IV is not compatible with residential living. For miles, the area around Global IV is set aside for industrial development with plenty of room to expand.
The intermodal hub planned for Janesville would not be anywhere near the size of Global IV near Joliet, but it presents the same issues and is planned to be plunked down across the street from a typical Janesville residential area which includes an elementary school.
Intermodal hubs and distribution centers are not considered significant job creators. A few crane operators, logistics personnel and perhaps forklift operators are the only workers that are needed needed. Depending on the size and scope of the planned Janesville intermodal hub, a crew of 10 or less might be sufficient.
Development on abandoned property is always desirable. However, a look at the potential outcome is always wise.
Column cleanup
My last column contained a typo. When referring to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the correct acronym is PhRMA.
The acronym was incorrect, but the message remains the same. PhRMA and the ghost of Billy Tauzin continue to roam the halls of Congress. Despite recent legislation to reduce the cost of some prescription drugs for seniors in the United States, the drug industry enjoys immense power and continues to dictate prices and conditions.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.