What is Janesville? Is it the City of Parks? Is it the City of Downtown Development? Is it the City of Uptown Development?
Or is it the City That Can’t Spell?
Janesville has a great school system. The city has a branch of UW-Whitewater and it has Blackhawk Technical College. The fact that the city can’t spell is not the fault of its educators.
Janesville can’t spell because city employees refuse to spell correctly. And when a spelling error is pointed out, they offer a condescending, disrespectful and what Uncle Charlie would call a smart-ass explanation.
Here’s an example.
There is a Janesville neighborhood with street names based on college sports mascots, such as Bruin, Hoya, Terapin ...
Wait a minute. What is a Terapin? Is it a reference to the University of Maryland Terrapins?
Terrapin is a word—a noun used to describe various types of turtles. Terrapin is spelled terrapin, not terapin. There is no such word as terapin.
Terapin Trail is three blocks long. The street name should be changed to reflect the obvious intent when the neighborhood streets were named. Is there any question about the original intent? Of course not.
Somebody goofed and spelled the street name with one R instead of two. Disrespectful Janesville city employees aside, a mistake was made. We can understand how something like this could happen.
Offers have been made to privately fund the replacement of Terapin Trail street signs. A check with the Janesville United States Postal Service postmaster indicates there would be no problem with mail delivery if the street name is spelled correctly.
So let’s get this done.
“No way” responded a Janesville City Council member who was asked to help get the name changed. It’s unclear if the city council member had checked with city administration before responding in this way.
In any event, here’s the full response:
“I am pleased to report the sign spelling is correct. There is only one “r” in Terapin, as recorded on the original subdivision plat. That’s the way it’s always been spelled since the street was created, despite what Wikipedia may indicate and the spell check on Outlook.
“Our street names matches the spelling of the recorded plats. Sometimes developers take creative interpretations of words and sometimes they just plain misspell. But the street name spelling is as shown on the recorded plat, on the original subdivision plat. So, apparently the developer got it wrong from the start and wrong it’s gonna stay.”
The City That Can’t Spell will, apparently, remain the City That Can’t Spell.