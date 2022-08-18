Was Billy Tauzin roaming the halls of Congress recently as the Inflation Reduction Act was being debated and finally passed?
If you don’t know who Billy Tauzin is, you should.
Tauzin was a Democratic congressman from the great state of Louisiana who, in 1995, switched parties to remain a member of the majority when Republicans took control of the House. Tauzin served as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and spearheaded the passage of legislation that created Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan designed to make prescription drugs more affordable for seniors.
On the surface, the Part D legislation appeared to be a winner for seniors and was endorsed by the American Association of Retired Persons. AARP is the largest organization in the nation representing seniors.
In the end, however, it is debatable whether Part D was a big winner for seniors. Led by Tauzin, Part D became a big winner for the drug companies. Part D prohibited Medicare from negotiating with drug companies over the price of prescription drugs. The drug companies were free to charge whatever they wanted.
What resulted was a pricing system applied differently to various organizations.
For example, the Veterans Administration negotiates with the drug companies. As a result, veterans pay $8 a month for prescription drugs – any prescription drugs. Drug companies serve other countries, including Canada, with lower drug prices after those countries negotiate for lower prices.
But, American seniors signing up for Part D were left at the mercy of the drug companies to determine how much prescription drugs would cost and those prices were much more than what veterans pay, for example..
Why did Tauzin insist that Medicare Part D include the non-negotiating clause? Could it be that as soon as the bill passed, Tauzin left Congress and became the lead lobbyist for PHARMA, the trade group representing drug companies? For five years, Tauzin served as the lead lobbyist for PHARMA for millions of dollars a year.
AARP took credit for passage of Part D but did not emphasize that Medicare was prohibited from negotiating for lower prices. In fact, AARP remains affiliated with a provider that offers a Part D plan, a relationship some believe is a conflict of interest.
So, how does all this apply to the Inflation Reduction Act?
AARP and others are claiming a victory because the law allows Medicare to now negotiate with drug companies. But, a closer look has Tauzin’s fingerprints all over the prescription drug component of the Inflation Reduction Act.
The negotiating provision applies to only a few more costly drugs. A cap on insulin was approved, but it’s still more than three times what the Veterans Administration pays.
The Inflation Reeducation Act is an improvement regarding Medicate Part D. But, the ghost of Billy Tauzin and PHRMA remains.