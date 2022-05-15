This may amaze you, but there is a respected organization in Washington that measures bipartisanship among members of Congress.
First, some may wonder if there are any respected organizations in D.C. But, if you agree there may be one or two, then what’s there to measure when it comes to bipartisanship? For the most part, bipartisanship simply does not exist, especially in Congress, at least on major issues.
The Lugar Center attempts to measure bipartisanship in Congress. The center is named after the late Indiana United States Senator Richard Lugar. He was a Republican.
The Lugar Center partners with Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy to produce what’s called the bipartisan index. It measures Congress members’ behavior on the basis of sponsorship and co-sponsorship of bills sponsored or co-sponsored by members of both parties.
It appears that the significance of the bills is not a factor. In other words, a bill to rename a post office in Wisconsin, which will presumably receive strong bipartisan support is weighted equally with bills to increase spending for various causes such as President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better initiative.
Regardless of the specific methodology, The Lugar Center McCourt School Bipartisan Index ranks members of Congress on their bipartisanship behavior and the results are at least interesting.
Two of the least bipartisan members of Congress are in the south-central Wisconsin area. First District Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican from Janesville, and Second District Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of the Town of Vermont.
Of the 435 members of the House, The Lugar McCourt index ranks Steil 229 and Pocan 306. That shows that a lack of bipartisanship is not partisan.
Given the current “us versus them” climate in Congress, I suspect these low rankings for bipartisanship are worn by members as merit badges. They may talk about striving for common ground and bipartisan agreements, but bipartisanship is now tantamount to compromise, and we all know what happens to members who want to find solutions through either of those behaviors. Utter the B or C words, and you are likely to find a strong primary opponent if you run for reelection.
Wisconsin’s Third District Rep., Democrat Ron Kind of La Crosse, logged the highest bipartisan ranking among Wisconsin’s House members at 19. He’s the only Wisconsin representative in the top 20. The lowest ranking is held by Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany in the Seventh District from the Town of Minocqua, who was ranked 387th.
On the Senate side, Sen. Tammy Baldwin was ranked 39th while Sen. Ron Johnson was ranked 94th.
What does the Bipartisan Index mean? I have concluded that it means little, if anything.
For example, Tiffany was the only member of the Wisconsin House delegation to vote against the $40 billion aid package for Ukraine and he didn’t back away from the vote saying there are plenty of needs here in the United States.
There may have been a time when the Lugar Center McCourt School Bipartisan Index was meaningful in terms of which members in Congress were striving for solutions by identifying common ground. That train has left the station.
In today’s world, nearly all members of Congress understand that they must remain as partisan as possible or risk losing their seats following primary election opposition.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.