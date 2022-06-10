Earlier this week, on June 6, ceremonies were held in northern France to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the beginning of the end of Nazi terrorism in Europe.
Brave men from Britain, Canada, the United States and other countries landed on Normandy beaches with code names of Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold.
The soldiers were brought to shore by a flotilla of more than 7,000 vessels in a sweeping offensive called Operation Overlord. The German defenders were surprised and ill-prepared after German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler determined an invasion would occur near Calais, not on the beaches of Normandy.
Despite the element of surprise and a superior force, the Allied troops met strong resistance before finally overcoming Nazi defenders at the beaches and beginning their march to Berlin.
June 6, 1944, remains a pivotal day in world history. The Normandy invasion came after years of isolationism in the United States. President Franklin Roosevelt had to walk a fine line between Americans’ desire to stay out of a world war and pleas from Britain for the United States to get into the fight.
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, brought the United States into World War II and eventually the Normandy invasion led by Allied Commander Gen. Dwight Eisenhower.
Operation Overlord was successful but came at a great cost. On D-Day alone, 4,414 Allied soldiers were killed with more than half of them American troops. More than 5,000 Allied troops were wounded.
On the eve of D-Day, Eisenhower told the troops that the eyes of the world were upon them. Today, the world remembers and commemorates the significance of that single day of battle.
Especially on the anniversary of D-Day, but on any day, a visit to the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, overlooking Omaha Beach, is a sobering experience. Rows and rows of white crosses at the immaculately kept grounds and graves stand as a reminder of the suffering and bravery of the 9,386 American soldiers buried there who died on D-Day and the push through France that followed.
There are two main cemeteries dedicated to fallen Canadian soldiers killed in Normandy battles. Those killed in the early stages of the invasion are buried near Juno Beach while those killed in later Normandy battles can be found at the Canadian War Cemetery in Beny-sur-Mer near Caen, one of the first Normandy cities liberated by Allied forces. Other cemeteries are scattered throughout Normandy for British and other Allied soldiers killed there.
A recent Associated Press story featured survivors of D-Day and their memories of that historic day.
‘The first thing I remember are the poor lads who didn’t come back,” said Peter Smoothy, 97, who landed on the Normandy beaches on D-Day with the British Royal Navy.
Back in Portsmouth, England, on D-Day, 17-year-old Mary Scott was working in a communication center receiving radio transmissions from those on the front lines. Now 96, Scott recalls hearing the sounds of battle.
“You heard all the sounds of the men on the beaches—bombs, machine guns, men shouting, screaming,” she said. “Suddenly I thought maybe some of those young men I spoke to had died.”
Scott wondered why the world has not learned from past experiences when looking at the war in Ukraine.
“Why can’t we do that?” she asked. “What’s wrong with us?”
Seventy-eight years after D-Day, Scott’s question remains. What’s ironic about the Russian invasion and war crimes committed in Ukraine is that Russia played a key role in ending World War II in Europe. After massive casualties and intense human suffering at the hands of the Nazis, Russia recovered and conquered German forces on the Eastern Front.
Now Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the war on Ukraine as a war against Nazis intent on invading Russia.
Hitler led Germany into a humiliating defeat but not after the senseless killing of millions of soldiers and civilians. Will Putin be compared to Hitler? Hopefully, Russian civilians will face reality and make sure Putin does no continue the inability to learn from the past.