For the most part, it seems that Wisconsinites would choose not to live in California.
After all, the “Left Coast” has so many problems it’s difficult to keep up with them all. Earthquakes (the online Urban Dictionary refers to Los Angeles as Shaky Town), fires, droughts, mud slides and oil spills have defined California recently.
Also, if you know anybody in California, don’t tell them about the wonderful fall weather in Wisconsin. They might want to move here, and we don’t need that.
It’s not all doom and gloom out West, however. California has what is called an initiative form of state government. On key issues that affect the majority of the population of California, voters—not elected legislators or appointed bureaucrats—decide.
A specified number of residents may sign a petition to require a vote on an issue. An initiative may be direct, meaning a direct vote, or indirect, in which legislators vote to approve or reject. If the legislators reject, the matter then goes to the voters.
The most widely recognized issue determined by an initiative was a property tax reduction in California determined by the outcome of Proposition 13, officially named The People’s Initiative, to limit property taxation. Proposition 13 amended the California Constitution in 1978, and the amendment was upheld by the United States Supreme Court.
Proposition 13 accomplished what has been a concern I’ve heard for years from Janesville residents. It rolled back property taxes and capped increases to 1%.
Here’s how it works:
A homeowner lives in a modest dwelling for decades. During that time, no improvements—in terms of additional space or other efforts that would increase the value of the property—are made, yet constant reassessments drive up the value resulting in increases in property taxes.
The taxing body proudly announces it does not increase the tax rate or even decreases it. But the bottom line for the property owner is increased taxes due to the reassessment.
Justification for increased assessments is that they reflect market value. While that is true, it makes no difference to the property owner who has no intention of selling the property and is seeing tax increases on the same property that has not been altered.
This is a key issue for property owners, especially the elderly and those on fixed incomes. Voters in California decided to do something about it back in the 1970s.
Elected officials and appointed bureaucrats in California claimed the sky would fall in on state and local governments as a result of Proposition 13. Property tax revenues declined dramatically for a time after the passage of Proposition 13 but have since recovered, and life in California continues.
Residents of Janesville, meanwhile, are faced with a decision that will affect their property taxes. This decision involves a proposal to construct a $33 million indoor sports complex/ice arena. For our local government, this is a big deal.
The proposal is controversial. Some Janesville residents oppose the project, citing its cost, especially during a continuing pandemic. They also claim it is a project for a relatively small group advocating for hockey, which will be the main activity at the complex.
Supporters of the project, including the Janesville city manager, argue the project will bring people to Janesville to either participate in or watch at various activities there. The city manager says the project is in line with efforts to see Janesville become a destination for people to gather. He also points out that the project will breathe new life into Uptown Janesville, the former Janesville Mall.
The city manager makes a strong case for the indoor sports complex, but he is dead set against putting the decision in the hands of those who will pay for most of it in the end—Janesville property owners. The city manager claims that while people want things, they often don’t want to pay for them and, therefore, a referendum—another form of initiative or direct legislation decision-making—would result in the project being rejected.
I have no problem with letting the residents of Janesville decide. I believe voters would approve the project if they knew exactly what the costs would be and how the project would be paid for. And if voters decided they like the project but don’t want to pay for it, isn’t that what representative government is all about?
In my case, I want/desire a 1963 Corvette split-window coupe. I want one but not enough to pay what it would cost to have one. Without a 1963 split-window Corvette coupe, my life goes on quite nicely.