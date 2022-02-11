We don’t have to dig deep to find frustration in our lives lately.
The pandemic has caused a general fatigue that is far worse than normal winter cabin fever. Congress is in full gridlock mode with no end in sight. Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, inflation is roaring and the supply chain is locked down.
You are justified in saying, “Give me a break.”
Well, there is some relief if we look hard enough. I’m often accused of finding a dark cloud in every silver lining, but I have joined everyone who is looking for some relief.
First of all, it’s wise to look local and see what’s going on in the communities we live in.
For example, the Janesville and Beloit high school hockey teams face off at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena. High school hockey is always entertaining, but this game is special. My friend John Mauermann, the Janesville coach, tells us that this is a hockey versus cancer matchup. A chuck-a-puck contest will be held along with a 50-50 raffle and other events prior to the opening faceoff. Plan to arrive early to help fight cancer. Proceeds are earmarked for the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for another Gutter Busters youth bowling event. Registration is now open for kids age 6 to 12. That event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. March 12 at RiversEdge Bowl, 215 S. River St., Janesville.
The event is held not only to teach kids how to bowl but to help steer youngsters away from crime by teaching sportsmanship, integrity and respect for others.
To register, log on to www.co.rock.wi.us/gutter-busters-03-12-2022. If you have questions contact Deputy Terry Borgwardt at 608-757-7941. The program is limited to 25 young bowlers, so register now to reserve a spot.
Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties is helping administer federal funding for food assistance services in the two counties. This federal funding provides food assistance to low-income households working with other programs. Community Action is one of 16 emergency feeding organizations responsible for distributing the federal program’s commodities to local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.
There are several ways people can help provide food to the needy and engage in other volunteer opportunities at Community Action. To lend a hand, contact Community Action’s Beth Tallon at 608-313-1319.
Recent reports of fatal shootings, including at high school sporting events, made us all pause and ask ourselves not only what’s going on but what is being done to reduce the violence.
I was pleased to learn that police departments, including Janesville’s, have already put in place policies to combat violent crime and have stepped up those policies when necessary.
Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore cited a department policy adopted nearly two years ago to deal with violent crime and gun violence. The policy calls for innovative policing, including a focus on conduct that often leads to gun violence. Domestic violence is one of those behaviors, Moore said.
“Domestic violence is the leading cause of homicides over the long term,” Moore said during a recent appearance on my WCLO radio talk show. “We have created a domestic violence team made up of selected officers specializing in that area of law enforcement.”
More officers and patrols have been created for sporting events in response to recent incidents. Moore said school resource officers in Janesville’s middle and high schools have proven to be effective in dealing with violent crime.
“The situation recently at Beloit Memorial High School could have been much worse had the Beloit Memorial High school resource officer on duty not responded and called for backup help,” Moore said.
Moore said we can all help keep our communities safe.
“If you know of conflict in our community, call us,” he said. “If you hear of threats of violence, call us.
“If you suspect domestic violence, call us,” Moore said. “Place the burden on us. Let us investigate, mitigate and resolve the issues with the goal of avoiding the violence and the tragic effects on our citizens and community.”