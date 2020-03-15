We should all be aware that a common mistake in problem solving is not dealing with root causes.
If you don’t know what’s causing the problem, you will have a hard time fixing it.
Multiple driving-while-intoxicated offenses is one example. At the root of an 11th OWI arrest is a drinking problem, but legislators often respond by enacting tougher penalties without addressing the underlying drinking problem. Thus, the cycle for repeat drunken driving offenses continues.
Here’s another example of society failing to address the root cause of a problem: declining enrollment at colleges and universities.
UW-Milwaukee recently announced that the fall 2019 enrollment was down 4%, resulting in a tuition revenue loss of about $7 million. Closer to home, UW-Whitewater reports an 8% enrollment decline over the past three years, resulting in an $11 million loss in revenue.
So, what do UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone and UW-W Chancellor Dwight Watson propose as a solution to the revenue gaps?
Mone is proposing a 5% budget cut led by the second round of buyouts in five years.
In a campus wide letter, Watson wrote, “I need you to understand that in order to meet our budget needs we will do some combination of contract non-renewals, reduction in appointment times and layoffs.”
Watson wants to reduce the budget $12 million over the next two years. The cuts will not be pretty. Watson said he wants to start a conversation and is open to collaboration.
UW-Whitewater faculty has started the conversation.
The faculty senate chair, David Simmons, defined the issue as an erosion of the school’s mission.
“Academics is what universities do,” Simmons told The Gazette. “You can use all the metrics you want, but that’s the case. Two-thirds of this cut is going to come out of academic affairs, and there’s no way around the effects that’s going to have on our academic mission, period.”
The problem at both schools is not that there are too many faculty members and related academic resources. The problem is declining enrollment.
Our public and private colleges and universities need to focus on retaining and growing enrollment. A collaborative discussion about a strategic approach to reduce the number of faculty members won’t get the job done. Anytime I see “collaborative” or “strategic,” I assume there will be endless meetings that accomplish nothing.
Enrollment declines are at the root of the budget shortfall problem.
University officials need to figure out why enrollment declining: Are students going elsewhere? Are students finding it more difficult to afford a higher education? Are students finding that a college degree is not providing a career path that offers a desirable quality of life while paying off student debt? Does a more affordable associate degree at technical colleges better fit the needs of today’s students?
If colleges and universities want to have a discussion, administrators need to understand why enrollment is declining and then develop a plan to stop the bleeding and start growing again.
Forget the collaboration and strategic thinking. Higher education leaders are responsible for meeting challenges, solving problems and moving forward.
They should start focusing on enrollment—not faculty cuts.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO.