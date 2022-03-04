The horse race in the Wisconsin Democratic primary for the United States Senate is on.
A Marquette University Law School poll was released this week, the first of this election cycle. It revealed little in terms of which of the 12 Democratic candidates listed will prevail in the Aug. 9 primary, but it sets a starting point.
Future polls will be used to calculate trends. It is these trends that provide information on who is gaining voter preference and who is losing in the race to take on incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson in the Nov. 8 general election. Johnson has no GOP opposition.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has the early lead out of the starting gate with 23% of respondents saying they plan to vote for him in the primary compared to 13% for Alex Lasry who is on leave from his job as a Milwaukee Bucks basketball team executive.
Barnes and Lasry are the only candidates with double-digit ratings. That’s not to say they will be leading the field down the stretch; 48% of respondents in the poll said they didn’t know yet who they would vote for in August.
“Most voters have not yet tuned in to the August primary,” said Charles Franklin, the director of the poll. “This shows a potential for change over the course of the campaign.”
Barnes has an advantage in terms of name recognition and favorable ratings among all registered voters, an important factor in any campaign. The poll found 22% had a favorable view of Barnes compared to 14% unfavorable with Lasry at 16-10. Among Democrats and independents, Barnes has a 43-4 favorable-unfavorable rating compared to Lasry’s 29-6.
There will be at least six more Marquette polls before the primary. As each one is released, trends will begin to form. Observers will not only look at head-to-head numbers. Favorability will also play a key role.
The Marquette polls are considered the gold standard among polls measuring Wisconsin races. The Democratic U.S. Senate primary polling was conducted by polling 354 registered Wisconsin voters by landline and cellphones during the period of Feb. 22-27 this year. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.
The partisan makeup of those polled, including those who said they “lean” to one party or the other, was 44% Republican, 43% Democratic and 13% independent.
Perhaps the most significant finding in the poll is that about half of Republican and Democratic voters said they don’t know who they will support. That’s not unusual six months out from a primary. As that number shrinks and more voters choose a candidate, the horse race becomes more predictable.
Candidates, as Franklin said, are simply not focused in yet on a primary six months away. Lasry is the only candidate so far to have a consistent message using television advertising. The next couple of polls will indicate whether the early ads help with name recognition and favorability.
There is a theory that polls are meaningless, often adopted by candidates running behind in the polls. But polls can be wrong for a variety of reasons. Few pollsters picked Donald Trump to win the presidency in 2016.
In spite of infrequent errors, most reputable polls get it right. The Marquette poll falls into that reputable category, and that’s the reason serious political observers follow it often and closely. While polls are merely a snapshot at a specific moment, if they are conducted correctly, they indicate trends. That’s their value to political strategists who run candidates’ campaigns.
The top-tier candidates in the Wisconsin U.S. Senate Democratic primary race are not freaking out over this initial Marquette poll. Included in that top tier in addition to Barnes and Lasry are Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. Expect the panic to kick in after two or three more polls to be released in the coming months.