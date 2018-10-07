Anybody remotely interested in Janesville’s future is hanging on to every word spoken regarding what will replace the former General Motors plant.
I remain hopeful that something will go in there to continue the Janesville economic rebuilding process.
The first time representatives from the Commercial Development Company came to Janesville we learned the site would be ideal for light industry. A reference was made to transportation manufacturing, specifically trucks.
I know of nobody who envisions a return to vehicle assembly the scale of cranking out one vehicle a minute, but just the idea of manufacturing returning to the site was a glimmer of hope.
With that in mind, it was shocking to learn that Commercial Development Company and its consultants are now anticipating the development of what they call new industries such as distribution centers. Those two words—distribution centers—ring hollow if you are looking for a way to bring back thousands of jobs.
It’s important to understand how many jobs we’re talking about. When the plant closed the workforce had shrunk to about 1,200. But that’s not close to what the community lost.
The best indicator of the loss is to look at the plant GM chose over Janesville—the assembly plant in Arlington, Texas. That plant, about the size as Janesville’s and assembling some of the same products, now employs 4,125 workers on three shifts turning out 1,200 vehicles every day.
Janesville was never in the running to continue production at the expense of Arlington, but in terms of what Janesville lost—what it could have been—look to Texas.
So, when I think about recovery, I think about 4,125 good-paying jobs with good benefits—the kind of jobs that could come to Janesville if SHINE Medical Technologies becomes fully operational. The problem is it would take 15 or more SHINES to get back to where we could have been.
How many distribution centers will it take to recover?
Looking to California, where as many as 2,000 warehouse/distribution centers are located, it does not look promising. Despite a rise in the number of facilities, employment is not keeping up. The facilities see fewer employees watching robots do the work formally done by humans.
In a recent two-year period, Amazon, a leader in distribution center employment, went from 15,000 sophisticated robots in its U.S. facilities to 45,000. The robots reduced a job that had taken 10 workers hours to complete to three employees and one hour.
Janesville is on an upward glide path, especially with the ARISE project downtown. The recent announcement by Blackhawk Community Credit Union to build a new headquarters downtown and include a General Motors legacy center is a welcomed improvement.
New buildings and relocations are signs of growth, but not necessarily more jobs.
We welcome Dollar General and any other warehouse or distribution center that locate in Janesville. Every new job is another step toward continuing economic recovery. But let’s not kid ourselves. Distribution centers are trending toward more and more automation. The former GM site needs companies that primarily employ humans, not robots.
The late United Auto Workers President Walter Reuther said it best. While touring a new, automated Ford engine plant in Cleveland, a company official asked him how he could collect union dues from robots. Reuther replied, “How are you going to get your robots to buy your cars?”
