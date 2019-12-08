We are now in the thick of the holiday season—a time of caring and giving. The kindness spirit is powerful.

Most of us respond as much as possible to help those in need, and we try to respond positively to community needs. However, “as much as possible” comes into play when multiple requests are made.

The Salvation Army’s main fundraiser is its red kettle campaign. Rotary Gardens relies on its Holiday Light Show to fund a large portion of its operating expenses. The Janesville School District conducts the Bags of Hope campaign. The United Way campaign is critical to many area nonprofits. ECHO often means the difference between a warm meal and hunger for an increasing number of people living at or below the poverty line.

These and other worthy organizations serve a vital role in our communities, and they deserve our contributions of money and volunteer time—“as much as possible.” The support we provide to these organizations and causes must come after we have met our responsibility to ourselves, our families, our faith and our friends.

We should take pride in our ability to always have something left over to accommodate the needs of our communities. It’s a characteristic that defines us and the communities we live in.

This holiday season and the months ahead, however, have the potential to put a strain on “as much as possible.”

The needs served by the various organizations continue to grow. The portion of students in the Janesville public school system that live below the poverty line is now more than 50%. Their parents and guardians often struggle to make ends meet by working one or more minimum-wage jobs.

Our civic spirit will also be tested in the coming months. The Janesville School District is considering whether to ask for what will likely be tens of millions of dollars to fund building maintenance. A consultant hired by the district identified $130 million in needed repairs and improvements, although not all of them were critical.

Blackhawk Technical College sees a need for a specialized emergency vehicle operator course with other features such as a semi trailer truck training center. This facility could cost as much as $30 million.

Both these projects—maintenance needs at the school district and the transportation center at Blackhawk—could require voters to approve referendums, which would result in property tax increases.

The city of Janesville is considering a new ice arena as part of an indoor sports complex. The price tag is estimated at $33 million. The city seems willing to fund part but not all of the project if the private sector can raise a significant amount.

Taxpayers in the Milton School District, after two failed attempts, passed a school referendum to fund needed improvements to its buildings. Voters in the district decided the improvements were worth the increase in property taxes.

We are being asked to do a lot. At what point does “as much as possible” not meet the needs?

Each organization and government entity identifies a need and attempts to justify it. In our area, voters more often than not have agreed with the requests and accepted higher taxes in exchange for better services and safer environments.

While each request might have merit, the cumulative effect on a property tax bill and the strain on family budgets need to be considered. Will the citizens who foot the bill be able to keep up?

Will they have to make choices that will eliminate some of their giving?

Will it come down to a choice between a transportation center or continued support for the needs of the Salvation Army?

Let’s hope those difficult decisions are made for the greater good of our communities. Regardless of the outcome, if history is an indicator, we will all do “as much as possible.”

Stan Milam, a Janesville native, worked 40 years for The Gazette and its former parent company. He is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.