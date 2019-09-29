Six bills that aim to curb drunken driving are winding their way through the state Senate, and one of the authors says these bills will bring us one step closer to having safer roads.

Those who have followed state government for years are familiar with past legislation promising to “crack down” on drunken driving and impose “stiff penalties” to deter it. Despite these measures, drunken driving continues at an alarming pace. Equally alarming are the instances of multiple convictions for driving while intoxicated.

On Wednesday, the same day that state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, announced that a committee approved the six bills, The Gazette reported that a Janesville man was arrested on a fourth intoxicated driving offense only six days after being convicted on his third DUI charge.

During the arrest for the fourth offense, an arresting officer said the driver agreed to a field sobriety test but was unable to do it because he could not keep his eyes open. We all agree that driving while impaired to the point where the driver cannot keep his or hers eyes open is not a step closer to safer roads, and action needs to be taken to address it.

In that light, we need to examine the latest legislative attempts to curb drunk driving:

Senate Bill 6 would increase the mandatory prison sentence to 18 months for those convicted of a sixth DUI offense.

SB 7 would require those accused of a first DUI offense to appear in court.

SB 8 would require a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for homicide by drunken driving but would allow a shorter sentence if a judge puts the reason in writing.

SB 345 would increase the statute of limitations for DUI arrests and prosecutions.

Regarding SB 6, Darling said that with the expansion of treatment and diversion programs and other alternatives, she hoped the bill would never have to be used. She also said that the bills being offered are intended to cause some people to change their behavior and make a decision to not get behind the wheel when intoxicated.

Darling and her colleagues should be applauded for identifying a problem and trying to do something about it. Sadly, history and data are not on their side.

One has to wonder how many times an intoxicated person decides not to get behind the wheel. To make that decision, one has to have the ability to make appropriate decisions, and the data show that intoxicated people are incapable of making appropriate decisions.

For example, are we expecting an intoxicated person getting ready to leave a party to decide not to drive because they may have to appear in court if they get caught? Does an intoxicated person with four DUI convictions decide not to drive home because the penalty for a fifth offense has been increased to 18 months in jail?

Why should we believe that intoxicated people take into consideration the consequences of operating while intoxicated? Is it not obvious that laws do not deter the decision making of intoxicated people? How else can we explain why people accumulate as many as 11 drunken driving convictions?

It should also be obvious that the problem is not alcoholic beverages, driving or drinking. The problem is alcohol abuse and the illness of intoxication. Once someone reaches the threshold of intoxication, all reasoning and legal deterrence fly out the window.

Multiple DUI convictions demonstrate that laws imposing tougher penalties do not deter drunken driving. It is encouraging to hear Darling report that treatment, diversion programs and other alternatives are being expanded. They provide a possible cure to the root cause of drunken driving.