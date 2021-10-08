Over the next few weeks and months, information about street repairs and maintenance in Janesville will be presented for consideration to and by Janesville City Council members.
The council will also be discussing the possible creation of an indoor sports and recreation complex.
That’s a lot to digest by city residents who will foot the bill. Some decisions will be made soon while others can be delayed for, in some cases, years.
For example, the city wheel tax has been increased 100% from $20 to $40. The increase, however, was not presented as a 100% tax increase. Who wants to be labeled an advocate of a tax hike to the tune of 100%?
Instead, the wheel tax is viewed as a user fee. Council members can claim they did not just double a tax. Instead they claim they revised a user fee to prevent a property tax increase.
Somewhere down the road another tax increase will be imposed to pay for street costs. That increase will be labeled a utility fee. Regardless of what these increases are called, city residents who will pay more for city services.
The sports complex will require council decisions sooner than later.
To better understand the issue, it’s important to note that the proposed project is, for the most part, an ice arena project. The city’s current ice arena is on its last legs and the infrastructure is so dated parts of it are no longer usable.
The Janesville Jets hockey team needs a new arena with two sheets of ice. The sports complex proposal provides the Jets that opportunity. Despite other uses, the sports complex would be, for the most part, a new ice arena for Janesville.
I am, and have been for years, a Janesville Jets season ticket holder. I have known Janesville Jets President Bill McCoshen for years long before he helped form the hockey team. I respect his efforts to bring and keep hockey in town.
I am also aware of deep concerns about providing the Janesville Jets with a new ice arena in light of other pressing community needs. Whatever emerges as a funding plan for the project, Janesville residents will pay for a significant portion of the estimated $33 million to build it.
At a time when so many Janesville residents and businesses are struggling to emerge from the pandemic, is it prudent to invest public funds in a new ice area? What percentage of the paying public will ever use the facility? Is the project in the best interests of Janesville residents?
These are legitimate questions. Janesville city manager Mark Freitag says the project will be a boon to Janesville residents. He points out that the sports complex will attract visitors to local businesses which will create more jobs. He says it will help Janesville become a destination city. I hope he’s right.
I would like to see the project proceed. But the city manager and I disagree on how to determine whether the project should be funded with taxpayer dollars.
I believe a strong case can be made for the project. If put before Janesville residents in the form of a referendum, I think the majority of residents would approve it. The city manager opposes a referendum, although he said on my talk show that a referendum is an option the council could consider.
Freitag pointed out that when residents were demanding a solution to street repair and maintenance, city voters turned down a referendum to fund that work.
The recent past suggests, however, that voters do approve referendums. In 2008, voters in the Janesville School District OK’d a $70.8-million referendum to renovate Craig and Parker high schools—the largest referendum in the state’s history at that time.
In 2019, Milton School District voters approved a $59.8-million referendum that funded improvements to nearly every one of the school buildings within the district.
The ice arena is a big enough project to be placed in the hands of those who will pay for it.