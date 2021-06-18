Learning can come in many forms—from traditional classroom “sit-and-get” settings to innovative “outside-the-classroom-walls” programs.
The Tim Cullen Institute (formerly the Tim Cullen Government Internship Program), now in its 17th year, is an example of a successful alternative program that has introduced more than 70 high school students to municipal, county, state and federal government officials.
The coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the program last year, but students who earned scholarships in 2020 are included in this year’s summer activities. Cullen provides $500 scholarships to each student chosen to participate by teachers Kate Bennett at Parker and Andrea Nickel from Craig.
The students completed the two-week course and gained insight into government operations.
“I wish everyone in Janesville could meet this year’s students and those from past years, as well,” Cullen said. “If they could, they would be so impressed and would share my extremely positive view of our nation’s future.”
Institute students this year all expressed a better understanding of government, business and politics after meeting people from various backgrounds.
“I want to be involved in politics in the future, and these experiences provide me with insight into what the people we meet deal with,” Owen Templeton said.
He and other students met some of the best insiders around, including Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Land, a veteran supporter of the Cullen program.
Dakota Schultz and Jared Frank credited the Cullen Institute with creating a new understanding of government and how it works.
“The institute has allowed me to explore some of the intricacies of government,” Schultz said. “It’s interesting to note how business and government have to get along to accomplish many things,” Frank said.
This year’s agenda included meetings with people who are now and have served at some of the highest levels of government including Gov. Tony Evers; Attorney General Josh Kaul; former Gov. Tommy Thompson, who is currently the interim president of the UW System and once served as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and former Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly and Ambassador to Norway Tom Loftus. Forty officials and leaders met with the students this year, including Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.
Lexus Partipilo, who aspires to be a government and political journalist, said the Cullen Institute gives her a leg up on meeting current and former officials.
“It’s a great opportunity to get my foot into the world of politics and meet people I have admired,” she said.
Connor MacKinnis highlighted local officials he met with, including Superintendent of Janesville Schools Steve Pophal, Janesville School Board Commissioner Greg Ardrey, Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag and Rock County Administrator Josh Smith.
“You don’t realize what an impact local officials have on your life until you meet and talk with them.” he said.
Morgan Knilans agreed with MacKinnis on the importance of local officials.
“The Institute has opened my interest in local government and politics,” she said, “and opened my interest in being a part of my community.”
Some of the students, including Alexia Cuazozon, experienced a special connection with the people they met as students in the Cullen Institute.
“When I met (Rock County Clerk) Lisa Tollefson, I was impressed with how hard she works and all the things show does for the community,” she said.
The Cullen Class of 2021 is one of the best, Parker teacher Kate Bennett said.
“After last year’s shutdown due to COVID, we’re excited that this great group has the opportunity to participate,” she said. “We have a great mix of virtual and in-person meetings for them.”