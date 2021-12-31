My self-imposed ban on grumpiness during the holiday season ends with the new year. However, I will use this final 2021 column to end on a positive note. I will avoid making a new year resolution because I have never been able to sustain one, but if we enter 2022 thinking positively, perhaps progress can be made.
Last week, retired pastor Neil Deupree of Janesville discussed on my WCLO show the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Tutu’s remarkable career was highlighted by his eventual success fighting apartheid in South Africa. Neil stressed that, in the end, nonviolent reform won out over violence.
Neil also noted that reform is sometimes met with a violent response as was the case with Tutu, Martin Luther King Jr. and many others. Neil also said there is a lesson in the work of Tutu and King that can apply to today’s world.
Sharp lines have been drawn between us over many issues including race, politics, religion and foreign policy. There are conflicting theories on how our government should function. Ideas for reform, change and the status quo are advocated nearly every day. These ideas, often in conflict with others, create deep divisions among us.
Neil offered a concept we could adopt as a new year resolution. He suggested we make an effort to reach across these lines in a civil and nonviolent way to get to know those we differ with.
For example, maybe we have a relative who voted for a presidential candidate other than the one we voted for. Why not reach out to that relative, listen to his or her reasoning for voting the way they did and discuss issues of common interest? Neil is convinced there are friends on the other side of the lines—friends that we have not met yet and won’t meet unless we cross over the line.
Reaching across the line does not mean we should shy away from engaging in “good trouble,” as advocated by the late Congressman John Lewis. If anyone reached across the line, it was Lewis. He was beaten and bloodied for crossing the color line as he marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
Lewis continued to cross the line and eventually saw racial justice adopted as the law of the land. Until his death, however, he continued to cause good trouble. His legacy prevails today as Congress continues to debate the Voting Rights Act.
Happy New Year, stay safe, cross the line and cause good trouble.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, is the host of the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO Radio.