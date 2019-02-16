Until Feb. 10, I never heard of Walter Jones from Farmville, North Carolina. Jones, a Republican, served 13 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in 1995. My information on Jones comes from a Politico article written shortly after his death. Politico is one of three major daily reports on Capitol Hill.

Jones, who died on his birthday Feb. 10 at age 76, defied labeling. He was a Catholic conservative on issues such as abortion and gay marriage. He tried to change French fries to freedom fries in the Longworth House Office Building cafeteria after France opposed the invasion of Iraq.

As Jones gathered experience and seniority, his views changed. He became known for his opposition to the Republican Party’s stance on major issues. He broke ranks with the GOP on campaign finance and, most recently, the Russian investigation and its ties to President Donald Trump.

Jones was the only House Republican to vote against the tax bill mostly authored by former House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville. Jones correctly pointed out that the bill would drive up the federal deficit. He also voted against the Obamacare repeal effort.

Two years after Jones voted to invade Iraq, he was deeply affected after attending funerals of fallen soldiers. He became opposed to the war and worked with colleagues across the aisle on bills to bring the troops home.

Jones served as a template for what we in Wisconsin desire and expect in our elected representatives.

Long before Jones, Wisconsin Sen. Bill Proxmire was a notorious maverick. He railed constantly about government waste with his Golden Fleece Awards. He made no friends in the agency bureaucracies, but he was not sent to Washington to cozy up to those who engaged in government spending.

On Jan. 11, 1967, Proxmire announced he would speak in the Senate Chamber every day until the United States Senate voted on the Genocide Treaty. The treaty was sent to the Senate by President Truman in 1948. It languished there until Proxmire finally shamed the Senate into adopting it on Feb. 19, 1986.

Former Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl was nobody’s senator but yours. He self-funded his campaigns for the most part and refused big money from donors and lobbyists for special interests. Kohl was able to take up issues others would not, such as cocaine babies and deadbeat dads. He was beholden only to those in need and often those who could not afford a lobbyist.

Former Wisconsin Sen. Russ Feingold was the only member of the Senate to vote against the U.S.A. Patriot Act introduced after the 9/11 attacks. He argued that the bill contained serious limitation on individual freedoms and constitutional protections for all Americans. He told the Associated Press managing editors at a Milwaukee meeting, “We must redouble our vigilance to ensure our security and to prevent further acts of terror. But we must also redouble our vigilance to preserve our values and the basic rights that make us who we are.”

So, why should we care about these maverick former senators who were often on the so-called losing side?

Simply put, they did what they thought was right.

We are now watching members of Congress shirk their duties. How many times have you heard members say they would like to pass a bill, but why bother if the president won’t sign it? What happened to the idea of voting your conscience regardless of whether your stance meets with the approval by your colleagues or a co-equal branch of government?