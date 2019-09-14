Wildwood Theatres Movies 16, a cinema complex on Janesville’s north side, wants to apply for a liquor license, but it can’t under current city ordinance.

That’s likley to change soon. Janesville’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee has recommended the city council allow theaters to apply for a liquor license, and the issue will eventually come down to whether the council grants a license to Wildwood.

I attend movies at Wildwood. The last time my wife and I saw “The Art of Racing in the Rain.” One reason I enjoy Wildwood is the individual theaters are rarely packed. On several occasions, I can count the number of people on my fingers. It’s nice and quiet—close to an individual premier showing, but it’s not an ideal situation for the theater.

Some people might not mind having alcohol served there, but I’m not looking forward to it.

Those in favor of booze in theaters will argue that alcoholic beverages are sold at other public venues. Fourth of July celebrations and Labor Day gatherings all include alcoholic beverages. If you go to a Brewer game at Miller Park, you can enjoy a beer if you can afford it. Restaurants, bowling alleys, gun clubs, race tracks (horse and auto), museums and amusement parks are establishments whose primary function is not to sell alcoholic beverages, but they offer them.

Children attending these venues doesn’t seem to be an issue. Kids go to Brewer games and sit next to adults drinking beer. I’m not aware of any problems involving beer and kids at Miller Park.

I am told that other cities have theaters where alcoholic beverages are sold, and no problems have been reported.

All of this begs the question: Why not allow the sale of alcoholic beverages at Wildwood?

On the other hand, there are public places where booze is not served, and there is no push for change. Why hasn’t there been a movement to sell alcoholic beverages in banks? One could argue that a margarita could take the edge off while waiting to see if your application for a home loan will be approved.

Some might say that a movie theater and Miller Park are entertainment venues and comparing them with a bank is tantamount to apples and oranges. Fair enough, but what about the library? Entertainment and learning are offered there but no booze. Why can you enjoy a beer at Lambeau Field but not at Janesville’s Monterey Stadium—the home of Craig and Parker high school football games?

In opposition to selling alcoholic beverages in theaters, I can think of a few reasons the idea could go south. What are the chances that someone who only goes to a theater if booze is sold might drink in excess? Do you want to sit next to him or her? I’m not looking forward to sharing my space with a gassy movie buff who has exceeded the legal limit.

The discussion about pros and cons of selling alcoholic beverages in theaters could go on forever, but to what end? Ultimately, alcoholic beverages are not the issue. What’s important is the behavior of people who consume them.

There’s nothing wrong or illegal about having a beer at a fish fry. Gulping down two pitchers and driving home is another matter.

We have an opportunity to weigh in on the sale of alcoholic beverages at Wildwood. We can enjoy an alcoholic beverage at the theater, or we can choose to watch movies at theaters that are alcohol free.