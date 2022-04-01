The federal government’s Department of Transportation is warning states to use federal infrastructure money to build bicycle paths, roundabouts and pedestrian paths instead of more traditional uses such as highway projects.
The federal warning comes with a penalty: Use the funding to build bicycle lanes or lose the money altogether.
The is not an April Fool’s joke—it’s real.
In a report to Congress, the DOT says it wants to prioritize safety and health by creating more bike paths, roundabouts, better public transit, increased use of electric scooters and greater use of Uber rides. And what about using federal transportation funding to add more lanes to highways or create new roads to relieve congestion, reduce traffic crashes, and increase traffic flow to reduce fuel consumption? The feds say, “never mind.”
Imagine if Wisconsin would have faced this situation when preparing to add lanes to Interstate 90/39 from the Illinois state line to Madison. While that project was not funded completely by the feds, it’s doubtful it would have been possible without federal funding.
The I-90/39 project was justified by claiming it would be a boon to the area’s economic development efforts and would result in a safer roadway during periods of congestion. The jury might still be out on these claims, but if federal funding had been withheld because the project was planned, it’s likely I-90/39 from the Wisconsin-Illinois border to Madison would still be two lanes in each direction instead of three.
The DOT plan has a familiar ring to it. It is intended, in part, to slow drivers to a safe speed.
The last time the federal government tried to tie transportation funding to so-called safety and conservation policy by reducing speed was a spectacular failure.
The National Maximum Speed Law in 1974 was part of the Emergency Highway Energy Conservation Act. The act required all highway speed limits in the United States to be no faster than 55 mph. Violating states would lose federal transportation funding. The law was widely disregarded by motorists, including Sammy Hagar, who sang: “When I drive that slow, you know it’s hard to steer/And I can’t get my car out of second gear/What used to take two hours now takes all day/It took me 16 hours to get to L.A./Go on and write me up for 125/Post my face wanted dead or alive/Take my license and all that jive/I can’t drive 55.”
Sammy and other motorists refusing to drive 55 eventually won the battle. The feds said in 1987 the speed limit could be raised on certain limited access rural roads to 65 mph. But that didn’t slow down Sammy—or anyone else, for that matter.
The feds finally gave up, and the National Maximum Speed Law was repealed in 1995.
Could it be that Wisconsin’s First District U.S. House Rep. Bryan Steil has those same outlaw thoughts as Sammy?
In a letter to DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg signed by Steil and four other Republican congressmen from Wisconsin, the “outlaw five” expressed their concern over the DOT’s prioritization of uses for transportation funding.
“Many growing communities in our state need additional road capacity, and failing to invest in their communities will hurt workers and families,” Steil said. “Although much of our existing infrastructure needs to be repaired, in deprioritizing road expansion … the (DOT’s) guidance punishes economically successful state and local entities that need to expand their infrastructure systems.”
Steil called the fed move “activist” and top down.
“We do not need … a one-size-fits-all approach to infrastructure investments,” he said. “Local and state transportation agencies must have the ability to make the decisions that best fit their communities’ unique circumstances.” Steil said.
“We therefore ask you to rescind the misguided memo and prioritize the actual needs of communities and not special interests located in Washington D.C.”
Maybe Steil should slow down, but he shows no signs of doing so. It seems as if, in his own way, he can’t drive 55.