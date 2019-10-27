With the passing of Morris Andrews earlier this month, Wisconsin lost a great representative of all workers with a special emphasis on public school teachers.

For 20 years until 1992, Andrews led WEAC, the Wisconsin Education Association Council. WEAC is the state union representing public school teachers.

As a member of the Capitol press corps, I had many opportunities to cover Andrews and his work for WEAC. He preferred stories that cast a favorable light on his organization and was not shy about defending WEAC when he determined it was necessary.

Despite his fierce and sometimes threatening defense of teachers, Andrews always seemed to have something in reserve that could be used to further a conversation. He never surrendered, but he was capable of engaging the opposition through the knowledge of facts and an ability to present them in a meaningful way.

He was the model of an effective labor leader. People I have talked with who worked with him fear he may be the last of his breed. There is no indication that someone has stepped forward to lead the labor cause as Andrews did.

“Morris was unique in that he had a deep caring and concern for the people he represented,” said Joe Wineke, a former state senator who represented western Rock County and the northwest corner of Janesville. “There’s a big difference between being merely a labor rep and caring deeply for the people you represent. That’s what set Morris apart.”

In the 1980s, Andrews and Marty Beil were considered a one-two punch for labor. Beil represented the Wisconsin State Employees Union. A gruff and imposing figure, Beil could strike fear in anyone who crossed him.

“The mean guy side of Marty was presented to ensure that when he sat down at the negotiating table, the other side knew he was not anything close to a pushover,” said former state Sen. Tim Cullen who represented Janesville. “Underneath all that, Marty was a warm, gentle teddy bear who cared so very deeply for the working men and women he represented.”

I caught both sides of Beil. A story I wrote did not sit with him well. He did not speak to me for months. I later got a call from him inviting me to meet with him at the Speedway Bar.

“Listen, kid, you did your job, and I was doing mine,” he said. “Now, what do you want to know?”

Both Beil, who died in 2015, and Andrews had an uncommon ability to work with any reasonable people regardless of their political or philosophical positions.

“Morris, for example, would get everything he could for teachers, but he knew there was a point where more might not be the best,” Cullen said. “He knew that at some point, you can open yourself up to being accused of being arrogant and greedy. He knew where that line was.”

Beil was at times criticized for working the other side of the aisle, Cullen said.

“Marty understood that power shifts in Madison,” Cullen said. “He focused on getting the best deal for his membership, regardless of who was in power. That’s how he was able to help his members through lean times and why he was a friend of Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson despite their differences.”

Wineke noted that in the past 10 years a decline in labor influence has occurred, especially since the passage of Act 10, which stripped many union rights from public employees.

“Marty felt that Act 10 was an abdication of the government’s responsibility to honor working men and women,” Wineke said. “I agree, and I’m not sure that can be repaired.”

